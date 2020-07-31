NBA Results

Jul 31 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Orlando 128 BROOKLYN 118 Memphis at Portland in play Phoenix at Washington in play Boston at Milwaukee (18:30) Sacramento at San Antonio (20:00) Houston at Dallas (21:00)

Jul 31 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Orlando 128 BROOKLYN 118 Memphis at Portland in play Phoenix at Washington in play Boston at Milwaukee (18:30) Sacramento at San Antonio (20:00) Houston at Dallas (21:00)

Basketball NBA Fixtures 8 HOURS AGO

Basketball All players, coaches kneel before NBA games 17 HOURS AGO