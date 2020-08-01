NBA Results

Aug 1 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Miami 125 DENVER 105 Utah at Oklahoma City (15:30) New Orleans at LA Clippers (18:00) Philadelphia at Indiana (19:00) LA Lakers at Toronto (20:30)

Aug 1 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Miami 125 DENVER 105 Utah at Oklahoma City (15:30) New Orleans at LA Clippers (18:00) Philadelphia at Indiana (19:00) LA Lakers at Toronto (20:30)

Basketball NBA roundup: Harden, Rockets rally, top Mavs in OT 15 HOURS AGO

Basketball NBA Standings 16 HOURS AGO