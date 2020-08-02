NBA Results

Aug 2 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) BROOKLYN 118 Washington 110 Portland at Boston in play San Antonio at Memphis in play Sacramento at Orlando (18:00) Milwaukee at Houston (20:30) Dallas at Phoenix (21:00)

