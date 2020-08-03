NBA Results

Aug 3 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Toronto 107 MIAMI 103 Denver at Oklahoma City in play Indiana at Washington in play Memphis at New Orleans (18:30) San Antonio at Philadelphia (20:00) LA Lakers at Utah (21:00)

