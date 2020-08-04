NBA Results

Aug 4 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Brooklyn 119 MILWAUKEE 116 Dallas at Sacramento in play Phoenix at LA Clippers (16:00) Orlando at Indiana (18:00) Boston at Miami (18:30) Houston at Portland (21:00)

