Basketball

NBA Results

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Aug 5 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) UTAH 124 Memphis 115 Philadelphia at Washington in play Denver at San Antonio in play Oklahoma City at LA Lakers (18:30) Toronto at Orlando (20:00) Brooklyn at Boston (21:00)

Aug 5 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) UTAH 124 Memphis 115 Philadelphia at Washington in play Denver at San Antonio in play Oklahoma City at LA Lakers (18:30) Toronto at Orlando (20:00) Brooklyn at Boston (21:00)

Basketball

NBA: No positive COVID-19 tests for third straight week

4 HOURS AGO
Basketball

NBA roundup: Doncic, Mavs nip Kings in OT

18 HOURS AGO
Basketball

NBA Standings

21 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Basketball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On