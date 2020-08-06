NBA Results

Aug 6 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) SACRAMENTO 140 New Orleans 125 Miami at Milwaukee (16:00) Indiana at Phoenix (16:00) LA Clippers at Dallas (18:30) Portland at Denver (20:00) LA Lakers at Houston (21:00)

Aug 6 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) SACRAMENTO 140 New Orleans 125 Miami at Milwaukee (16:00) Indiana at Phoenix (16:00) LA Clippers at Dallas (18:30) Portland at Denver (20:00) LA Lakers at Houston (21:00)

Basketball James not bothered about losing Trump as a viewer amid kneeling criticism 8 HOURS AGO

Basketball NBA roundup: Thunder dump cold-shooting Lakers 17 HOURS AGO