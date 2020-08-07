NBA Results

Aug 7 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) SAN ANTONIO 119 Utah 111 Oklahoma City at Memphis (16:00) Sacramento at Brooklyn (17:00) Orlando at Philadelphia (18:30) Washington at New Orleans (20:00) Boston at Toronto (21:00)

