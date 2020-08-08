NBA Results

Aug 8 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) LA Clippers 122 PORTLAND 120 Utah at Denver (15:30) LA Lakers at Indiana (18:00) Phoenix at Miami (19:30) Milwaukee at Dallas (20:30)

