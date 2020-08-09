Basketball

NBA Results

ByReuters
40 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

Aug 9 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) OKLAHOMA CITY 121 Washington 103 Memphis at Toronto in play San Antonio at New Orleans (15:00) Orlando at Boston (17:00) Philadelphia at Portland (18:30) Houston at Sacramento (20:00) Brooklyn at LA Clippers

