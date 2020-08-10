NBA Results

Basketball

Aug 10 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) PHOENIX 128 Oklahoma City 101 Dallas at Utah in play Toronto at Milwaukee (18:30) Indiana at Miami (20:00) Denver at LA Lakers (21:00)

