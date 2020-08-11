NBA Results

Basketball

Aug 11 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Brooklyn 108 ORLANDO 96 Houston at San Antonio in play Phoenix at Philadelphia (16:30) Boston at Memphis (17:00) Portland at Dallas (18:30) New Orleans at Sacramento (21:00) Milwaukee at Washington (21:00

