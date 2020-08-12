NBA Results

Basketball

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

Aug 12 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Indiana 108 HOUSTON 104 Toronto at Philadelphia (18:30) Miami at Oklahoma City (20:00) LA Clippers at Denver (21:00)

