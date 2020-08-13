NBA Results

Basketball

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Aug 13 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Washington 96 BOSTON 90 Sacramento at LA Lakers in play Milwaukee at Memphis (16:00) Dallas at Phoenix (16:00) San Antonio at Utah (18:30) Portland at Brooklyn (21:00) New Orleans at Orlando (21:00)

