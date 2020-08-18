NBA Results

Aug 18 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Orlando 122 MILWAUKEE 110 Miami at Indiana (16:00) Oklahoma City at Houston (18:30) Portland at LA Lakers (21:00)

Aug 18 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Orlando 122 MILWAUKEE 110 Miami at Indiana (16:00) Oklahoma City at Houston (18:30) Portland at LA Lakers (21:00)

Basketball Jazz PG Conley returns to NBA bubble 5 HOURS AGO

Basketball NBA roundup: Despite Mitchell's 57, Nuggets beat Jazz in OT 17 HOURS AGO