NBA Results

Aug 19 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) TORONTO 104 Brooklyn 99 Utah at Denver (16:00) Philadelphia at Boston (18:30) Dallas at LA Clippers (21:00)

