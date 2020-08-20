Aug 20 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Miami 109 INDIANA 100 Oklahoma City at Houston (15:30) Orlando at Milwaukee (18:00) Portland at LA Lakers (21:00)
Aug 20 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Miami 109 INDIANA 100 Oklahoma City at Houston (15:30) Orlando at Milwaukee (18:00) Portland at LA Lakers (21:00)
Basketball
NBA roundup: Doncic, Mavs pull level with Clippers
15 HOURS AGO
Basketball
NBA Results
YESTERDAY AT 20:14
Basketball
Zero positive tests in NBA bubble this week
YESTERDAY AT 20:08
Related Topics