NBA Results

Aug 21 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Toronto 117 BROOKLYN 92 Denver at Utah (16:00) Boston at Philadelphia (18:30) LA Clippers at Dallas (21:00)
