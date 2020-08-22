NBA Results

Basketball

ByReuters
29 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

Aug 22 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Milwaukee 121 ORLANDO 107 Indiana at Miami (15:30) Houston at Oklahoma City (18:00) LA Lakers at Portland (20:30)

