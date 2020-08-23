NBA Results

Basketball

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Aug 23 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Boston 110 PHILADELPHIA 106 LA Clippers at Dallas (15:30) Toronto at Brooklyn (18:30) Denver at Utah (21:00)

