NBA Results

Aug 24 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Milwaukee 121 ORLANDO 106 Houston at Oklahoma City (16:00) Indiana at Miami (18:30) LA Lakers at Portland (21:00)

Aug 24 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Milwaukee 121 ORLANDO 106 Houston at Oklahoma City (16:00) Indiana at Miami (18:30) LA Lakers at Portland (21:00)

Basketball NBA, others react to Wisconsin shooting: 'We need to have change' 3 HOURS AGO

Basketball NBA Fixtures 3 HOURS AGO