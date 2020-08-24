NBA Results

Basketball

Aug 24 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Milwaukee 121 ORLANDO 106 Houston at Oklahoma City (16:00) Indiana at Miami (18:30) LA Lakers at Portland (21:00)

