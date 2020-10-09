The state-run network stopped showing NBA games last October after Houston

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support of protests in Hong

Kong.

In a statement, CCTV cited the NBA's help with fighting COVID-19 in China as a

factor in its decision to resume broadcasts. The league donated more than $1

million and medical supplies to China earlier this year.

"During the recent Chinese National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations,

the NBA sent their well wishes to fans in China," CCTV said in a statement,

per ESPN. "We also took note of the league has been continuously delivering

goodwill (to China), particularly making positive contributions to Chinese

people's fight against COVID-19 pandemic."

The Los Angeles Lakers have a 3-1 series lead and can clinch the franchise's

17th NBA championship -- first since the 2009-10 season -- on Friday night

against the Miami Heat in the NBA bubble near Orlando.

--Field Level Media

