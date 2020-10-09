The state-run network stopped showing NBA games last October after Houston
Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support of protests in Hong
Kong.
In a statement, CCTV cited the NBA's help with fighting COVID-19 in China as a
factor in its decision to resume broadcasts. The league donated more than $1
million and medical supplies to China earlier this year.
"During the recent Chinese National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations,
the NBA sent their well wishes to fans in China," CCTV said in a statement,
per ESPN. "We also took note of the league has been continuously delivering
goodwill (to China), particularly making positive contributions to Chinese
people's fight against COVID-19 pandemic."
The Los Angeles Lakers have a 3-1 series lead and can clinch the franchise's
17th NBA championship -- first since the 2009-10 season -- on Friday night
against the Miami Heat in the NBA bubble near Orlando.
