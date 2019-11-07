NBA roundup: 76ers lose game to Jazz, Simmons to injury

Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Joe

Ingles scored a season-best 16 points off the bench as Utah halted a two-game

slide. Mike Conley scored 15 points and Rudy Gobert contributed 14 points, 16

rebounds and three steals.

Simmons had just two points in 10 minutes before departing with 5:20 left in

the second quarter with right shoulder soreness. He appeared to hurt the

shoulder initially early in the first quarter when he banged it against the

body of Utah defender Royce O'Neale. According to reports, Simmons sustained a

sprained AC joint and will be re-evaluated Thursday.

Joel Embiid registered 27 points and 16 rebounds but was just 5 of 16 from the

field as Philadelphia lost its second straight game. Josh Richardson scored 24

points, Tobias Harris added 16 and Raul Neto had 11 for the 76ers.

Bucks 129, Clippers 124

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists to lead

Milwaukee past host Los Angeles, which played without star forward Kawhi

Leonard.

Milwaukee's George Hill came off the bench to score 24 points, hitting 6 of 7

3-point attempts, while Eric Bledsoe had 20. Kyle Korver added 14 points for

the Bucks, Khris Middleton chipped in 13, and Brook Lopez finished with 11

points and 12 rebounds.

Montrezl Harrell, in his first start this season, scored a career-high 34

points to go along with 13 rebounds and five assists. Lou Williams also had 34

points to go with 11 assists, while Patrick Beverley contributed 20 points and

10 rebounds. Leonard sat out his second contest in eight games because of

"load management." Los Angeles has lost both contests.

Pistons 122, Knicks 102

Andre Drummond had 27 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Tony Snell

made all nine of his shot attempts while scoring a season-high 24 points as

host Detroit cruised past New York.

Markieff Morris supplied 22 points and five assists for the Pistons, who were

once again without three of their top players. All-Star forward Blake Griffin

remained sidelined due to hamstring and knee injuries. The team's top point

guards, Reggie Jackson (back) and Derrick Rose (hamstring), were also in

street clothes.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 20 points. Marcus Morris contributed 18

points, while rookie RJ Barrett had 15 points, six rebounds and eight assists

for New York, which has lost four straight and seven of eight to start the

season.

Pacers 121, Wizards 106

T.J. Warren scored 21 points, and Indiana downed Washington in Indianapolis.

Warren shot 9 of 15 from the field, and Doug McDermott connected on four

3-pointers to finish with 19 points as seven Pacers scored in double figures.

Indiana's Domantas Sabonis collected 13 points and a career-high-tying 17

rebounds before fouling out in his return from a two-game absence caused by a

bruised left calf. Aaron Holiday scored 18 points as the Pacers recorded a

fourth win in their past five outings.

Washington's Bradley Beal scored 30 points despite shooting just 1 of 12 from

3-point range. Thomas Bryant had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and CJ Miles added

15 points for the Wizards, who have lost four of their past five.

Rockets 129, Warriors 112

James Harden, Clint Capela and P.J. Tucker recorded double-doubles as host

Houston breezed past short-handed Golden State.

Harden paired a game-high 36 points with 13 assists to lead the charge. Tucker

posted 22 points and 11 rebounds while Capela had 19 points, 16 boards and six

blocks. All five Houston starters scored in double figures.

The Warriors, down three starters (Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, D'Angelo

Russell) due to injury, mustered an answer to every Rockets run until Harden

led a 21-6 surge to close the first half. Alec Burks, instrumental in keeping

the Warriors within range in the first half, scored 28 points in 31 minutes

off the bench.

Bulls 113, Hawks 93

Tomas Satoransky scored a career-high 27 points, and Chicago ended a two-game

losing streak with an easy win in Atlanta.

Satoransky entered the game averaging 6.5 points and had not scored in double

figures all season. On Wednesday, he went 10-for-13 from the field, 4-for-5 on

3-pointers, and added seven rebounds and eight assists. Otto Porter Jr. scored

13 points on 5-for-6 shooting but exited in the first half and did not return

due to a left foot contusion.

The Hawks struggled without forward John Collins, who was serving the second

game of a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's drug policy. Jabari

Parker, his replacement in the starting lineup, contributed a team-high 18

points, but Trae Young scored only nine points and was 0-for-8 on 3-point

tries.

Mavericks 107, Magic 106

Dorian Finney-Smith put Dallas ahead for good with a 3-pointer with 3:36

remaining, and the Mavericks drew two charging calls on Orlando's Aaron Gordon

in the final seconds to preserve a victory over the visiting Magic.

Luka Doncic capped a 27-point effort with a pair of free throws with 2:31

remaining to give the Mavericks a 107-102 lead. Dallas didn't score again,

including two missed free throws by Seth Curry with a chance to extend a

107-106 advantage with seven seconds left, but Orlando couldn't take

advantage.

Gordon scored 23 points, and the Magic got 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven

assists from Nikola Vucevic. Jonathan Isaac added 13 points, 10 rebounds, five

assists, four steals and six blocks.

Raptors 124, Kings 120

Kyle Lowry scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 points and 13 rebounds,

and Toronto defeated visiting Sacramento.

Serge Ibaka scored 21 points, OG Anunoby contributed a season-best 18 points,

and Marc Gasol and Fred VanVleet each had 12 for the Raptors.

Harrison Barnes led Sacramento with 26 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 22

points off the bench, and Buddy Hield scored 21 for the Kings, who tied a

franchise record with 20 made 3-pointers.

Grizzlies 137, Timberwolves 121

Dillon Brooks and Jae Crowder combined to make nine 3-pointers, and Ja Morant

helped put the game away in the fourth as host Memphis topped Minnesota.

The Grizzlies snapped a three-game losing skid in a game they led virtually

wire to wire. A season-high 37-point first quarter set them on their way.

Brooks scored 31 points, Morant had 26, and Crowder and Brandon Clarke

contributed 18 apiece.

The Timberwolves stayed within striking distance much of the game paced by

Andrew Wiggins' 30 points. Karl-Anthony Towns 25 points and 13 rebounds in his

return from a two-game suspension.

