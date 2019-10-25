NBA roundup: Antetokounmpo posts triple-double as Bucks trip Rockets

Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists before

picking up his sixth foul with 5:18 remaining. The Bucks led 101-95 at that

point, but they did not collapse with the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player

watching from the bench. A collective effort carried Milwaukee to victory in

the regular-season opener for both teams, as seven Bucks scored in double

figures.

Wesley Matthews had 14 points while Ersan Ilyasova, who gave Milwaukee its

first lead at 91-90 on a second-chance basket with 8:34 remaining in the

contest, added 13 for the Bucks. Eric Bledsoe, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez

scored 11 points apiece, and Pat Connaughton added 10.

Russell Westbrook produced 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in his

Houston debut while James Harden added 19 points, 14 assists and seven

rebounds. Clint Capela finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Hawks 117, Pistons 100

One night after Detroit made a surprise first impression with a season-opening

win on the road, visiting Atlanta did the same to the Pistons.

Trae Young scored 25 of his game-high 38 points in the first half and added

nine assists and seven rebounds to lead the Hawks to a win in their season

opener at Detroit. Young went 11 of 21 from the floor, including 6 of 10 from

3-point range.

Derrick Rose came off of the bench to score 27 points in 25 minutes, and Andre

Drummond had 21 points and 12 rebounds in defeat for the Pistons.

Clippers 141, Warriors 122

Los Angeles scored the first 14 points in the regular-season history of Golden

State's new home, the Chase Center in San Francisco, and rode balanced scoring

to a front-running romp over the five-time defending Western Conference

champions.

Lou Williams had 22 points to lead five Clippers with 16 or more as the

visitors built upon a season-opening victory over the Lakers with a blowout

win in which they never trailed.

Playing a regular-season game in San Francisco for the first time since 1971,

the Warriors watched as Clippers center Ivica Zubac scored the first five

points in Chase Center regular-season history and Patrick Patterson added a

pair of 3-pointers in the game-opening, 14-0 flurry.

