NBA roundup: Blazers top Lakers on tribute night for Bryant

Lillard, who just missed recording his second straight triple-double, also had

10 assists and nine rebounds. He connected on 7 of 12 3-point attempts and 17

of 30 shots from the floor. Hassan Whiteside had 30 points on 13-of-14

shooting while adding 12 rebounds and five blocks for Portland.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 37 points, 15 boards and five blocks. LeBron

James finished with 22 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Kyle Kuzma

had 17 points and 15 rebounds.

There were a host of tributes and musical performances throughout the affair,

including a moving pregame speech by James, as the Lakers played their first

game since the Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others

perished in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif.

Brooklyn Nets 133 - Chicago Bulls 118

Kyrie Irving delivered an electrifying, 54-point performance in Brooklyn's

victory over Chicago in New York. It was the third-highest point total for

Irving, whose career high was 57 on March 12, 2015, with Cleveland at San

Antonio.

The Nets beat the Bulls for the ninth time in the past 11 meetings thanks to

Irving, who made his first 10 shots, shot 19 of 23 overall and helped finish

off the win with one dynamic stretch in the fourth quarter. Irving also tied a

season high by making seven 3-pointers (on nine attempts).

Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and seven assists for the Nets, who shot

62.5 percent and won for the third time in four games. Zach LaVine scored 22

points for the Bulls, who shot 48.8 percent.

Denver Nuggets 127 - Milwaukee Bucks 115

Will Barton had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, Nikola Jokic was

an assist shy of a triple-double, and visiting Denver beat Milwaukee. The

Nuggets had all nine players who got into the game score in double figures.

Jokic finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets,

and Michael Porter Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds before leaving in the

fourth quarter with an ankle injury. Malik Beasley added 16 points and Monte

Morris had 14 for Denver, which made a season-best 22 3-pointers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists, Khris

Middleton added 24 points and Eric Bledsoe scored 15 for the Bucks, who had

their nine-game winning streak snapped.

Houston Rockets 128 - Dallas Mavericks 121

James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined for 67 points, and undersized

Houston squared its season series against visiting Dallas, which played

without All-Star guard Luka Doncic (right ankle sprain).

Harden posted 35 points, a season-high 16 rebounds, six assists and four

steals. Westbrook added 32 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three

steals. Eric Gordon tallied 17 points for Houston, which made 21 of 45 3-point

attempts (46.7 percent) and 45.9 percent from the floor overall.

Kristaps Porzingis led Dallas with 35 points and 12 rebounds. Seth Curry added

16 points and Tim Hardaway chipped in 15. The Mavericks shot 48.7 percent from

the floor but only 38.9 percent from behind the arc.

Toronto Raptors 105 - Detroit Pistons 92

Pascal Siakam had 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and visiting

Toronto extended its winning streak to 10 games by rolling past struggling

Detroit.

Serge Ibaka contributed 21 points, six rebounds and three assists. Fred

VanVleet supplied 16 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for the Raptors,

who led most of the way. Center Marc Gasol missed the game with a hamstring

injury, but Toronto outscored Detroit 66-28 in the paint.

Derrick Rose led the Pistons, who have lost five straight, with 21 points.

Andre Drummond had 20 points and 20 rebounds.

New Orleans Pelicans 139 - Memphis Grizzlies 111

Zion Williamson scored 24 points to lead eight New Orleans players in double

figures in a rout of visiting Memphis. The game featured the first matchup

between Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in last summer's NBA draft, and No.

2 pick, the Grizzlies' Ja Morant.

Brandon Ingram followed Williamson with 20 points and Lonzo Ball scored 19 for

the Pelicans. New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry got his 500th career victory.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 18 to lead the Grizzlies, who saw their four-game

winning streak end. Memphis lost for just the third time in 14 games. Morant

scored 16 points, and Jae Crowder had 15.

Oklahoma City Thunder 111 - Phoenix Suns 107

Chris Paul had 20 points and 10 assists, and he scored six critical points in

the final 1:03 to lift Oklahoma City to a victory at Phoenix.

The win was the seventh in eight games for the Thunder and the seventh

consecutive on the road. The loss was the fourth in six games for the Suns.

Danilo Gallinari led the Thunder with 27 points while Dennis Schroder added 24

off the bench. Kelly Oubre and Devin Booker scored 27 each for Phoenix, though

Booker was just 1 of 5 from behind the 3-point arc.

--Field Level Media