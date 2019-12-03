NBA roundup: Bucks' win streak reaches 12

Antetokounmpo recorded his 20th double-double in 21 games, getting his latest

one in 15 minutes into the first half when the Bucks asserted their will. The

only time Antetokounmpo failed to get a double-double was two nights ago, when

he finished a rebound shy on Saturday in Milwaukee's 41-point win over

Charlotte.

Antetokounmpo shot 10 of 14 from the floor, hit three 3-pointers and did not

play for the final 16:54, spending the entire fourth quarter cheering on his

teammates, including his brother Thanasis. D.J. Wilson added a career-high 19

points and Khris Middleton finished with 16 points for Milwaukee, which shot

55.8 percent and hit 16 3-pointers.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 19 points, but New York's other four

starters -- Kevin Knox, Taj Gibson, RJ Barrett, and Dennis Smith Jr. --

combined for 18 points on 5-of-33 shooting. The Knicks lost their seventh game

in a row.

Suns 109, Hornets 104

Kelly Oubre Jr. hit two 3-point baskets in the final minute to rescue Phoenix,

which blew a big lead and then recovered to win at Charlotte.

Oubre finished with 23 points, missing the first seven of his 3-point attempts

before hitting twice from long range in the last minute. Booker also had 23

points, while Dario Saric posted 16 points and 10 rebounds and Frank Kaminsky

and Mikal Bridges both had 12 points.

Marvin Williams scored 22 points off the bench for Charlotte. The Hornets

received 15 points and 13 assists from Graham. Terry Rozier had 13 points

while P.J. Washington and Cody Zeller both finished with 11 points.

76ers 103, Jazz 94

Tobias Harris scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Al Horford added

17 points to lift host Philadelphia past Utah.

Joel Embiid contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds while Ben Simmons had 14

points, nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals for the Sixers, who

improved to a league-best 10-0 at home. The Sixers won their fourth game in a

row.

Rudy Gobert paced the Jazz with a season-high 27 points to go along with 12

rebounds while Donovan Mitchell added 18 points. Joe Ingles had 13 points,

eight assists and eight rebounds.

Hawks 104, Warriors 79

Trae Young scored 24 points and helped Atlanta break its 10-game losing streak

with a win over visiting Golden State. It was the largest margin of victory

for Atlanta this season, easily besting the previous high of 17 points against

Detroit on Oct. 24.

Young reached the 20-point mark for the 18th time this season, and extended

his streak of making at least 10 field goals to six games. Rookie De'Andre

Hunter scored 18 points but left the game with five minutes remaining and went

to the locker room with a hand injury.

Golden State got 24 points from Eric Paschall, who has scored in double

figures in 11 straight games, the most by a Warriors rookie since Klay

Thompson went 14 straight in 2012. Paschall added nine rebounds and six

assists.

Pacers 117, Grizzlies 104

Seven Pacers players scored in double figures, Domantas Sabonis flirted with a

triple-double, and visiting Indiana defeated Memphis.

The Pacers shot 50 percent from the floor, and 16 of 38 (42.1 percent) from

behind the 3-point arc. Central to the outstanding night from long range,

reserves Justin Holiday and Aaron Holiday had 15 and 11 points, respectively.

They combined to make eight of Indiana's 3-pointers. Malcolm Brogdon, who

scored a team-high 19 points, also led the squad with nine assists.

Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. led all scorers with 31 points, marking his

first 30-plus-point effort of the season.

Bulls 113, Kings 106

Lauri Markkanen stalled a Sacramento flurry with four free throws, and Zach

LaVine buried a rally-killing 3-pointer with 1:15 remaining as visiting

Chicago held off the Kings.

In ending a three-game losing streak, the Bulls led by as many as 19 points

and were still up 92-79 with 9:01 remaining before Sacramento, much as it had

done Saturday in a dramatic win over Denver, came on strong.

LaVine had a game-high 28 points and Markkanen 20 to pace the Bulls, who lost

at Golden State and Portland to begin a three-game western swing. Buddy Hield

totaled a team-high 26 points for the Kings.

