NBA roundup: Cavs top Nuggets again, complete season sweep
Kevin Love scored 27 points, Collin Sexton had 25 and the host Cleveland Cavaliers stunned the Denver Nuggets 104-102 on Saturday night.
Cedi Osman added 20 points, Tristan Thompson had nine points and 13 rebounds,
and Matthew Dellavedova had seven points and 14 assists for Cleveland, which
swept the season series against the Nuggets and ended a four-game skid.
Will Barton scored 22 points, Gary Harris had 18 and Jamal Murray added 17 for
Denver. Nikola Jokic had just eight points but added eight rebounds and eight
assists.
The Cavaliers led by five early in the fourth but went cold for nearly five
minutes, allowing Denver to go up 93-90. Sexton ended the drought with a pair
of free throws with 5:50 left, and that started a 10-0 run that put Cleveland
ahead for good.
Charlotte Hornets 108 - Houston Rockets 99
The Hornets scored the game's first 20 points, Terry Rozier scored all 24 of
his points in the first three quarters, and Charlotte topped host Houston.
Devonte' Graham added 23 points, PJ Washington contributed 22 points, Cody
Zeller had 13 points and Miles Bridges was good for 10 points for Charlotte,
which closed a four-game homestand with its only victory during that stretch.
James Harden scored 30 points for the Rockets, but he was charged with 10 of
the team's 20 turnovers. Harden also had 10 rebounds and 14 assists. Houston
played without guard Russell Westbrook (rest).
Sacramento Kings 123 - Portland Trail Blazers 111
Bogdan Bogdanovic matched his career high of seven 3-pointers and recorded 27
points and eight assists, as Sacramento halted a 12-game losing streak in
Portland with a dominant victory.
Buddy Hield scored 22 points, and Harrison Barnes added 20 as the Kings won in
Portland for the first time since Dec. 8, 2012. They also equaled the
franchise record of 21 3-pointers (in 39 attempts), with Hield knocking down
six and Barnes making five.
De'Aaron Fox recorded 14 points and 11 assists for the Kings, who have won
seven of their last nine games. Sacramento stands 3 1/2 games behind the
eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the Western
Conference.
Utah Jazz 111 - Detroit Pistons 105
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 32 points and Utah stretched its winning streak to
five games with a win in Detroit.
The Jazz, who were closing out a four-game road trip, have won the last eight
meetings between the clubs. They were playing the second end of a back-to-back
after winning in Boston on Friday.
Donovan Mitchell supplied 25 points, Jordan Clarkson contributed 14 points off
the bench, and Mike Conley added 12. Christian Wood led the Pistons with a
career-high 30 points and 11 rebounds. Langston Galloway and Jordan McRae had
14 points apiece off the bench.
Memphis Grizzlies 118 - Atlanta Hawks 101
Jonas Valanciunas scored 12 of his 27 points in the first quarter to help
Memphis get off to a quick start and allow them to cruise past the visiting
Atlanta Hawks.
Valanciunas had 17 rebounds for his 32nd double-double of the season. It was
the second time in a week that the Grizzlies have thumped the Hawks. Memphis
won 127-88 in Atlanta on Monday.
Atlanta got leading scorer Trae Young back in the lineup after he missed
Friday's game with flu-like symptoms. Young, however, wasn't at full strength,
played only 29 minutes, and was limited to 16 points -- 13 fewer than his
season average -- and four assists.
Golden State Warriors 118 - Philadelphia Warriors 114
Villanova product Eric Paschall capped a 23-point performance with a pair of
go-ahead free throws with 51.7 seconds remaining as Golden State edged
Philadelphia in San Francisco, in a nationally televised game that featured
more star power on the sidelines than on the court.
The Warriors learned during the day that Stephen Curry would be joining fellow
former All-Star teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green out of action
because of an illness. Curry had returned from a 58-game absence because of a
broken left hand on Thursday.
Tobias Harris scored a team-high 24 points for the 76ers, who likewise were
without three injured starters -- Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Josh
Richardson.
