NBA roundup: Cavs top Nuggets again, complete season sweep

Cedi Osman added 20 points, Tristan Thompson had nine points and 13 rebounds,

and Matthew Dellavedova had seven points and 14 assists for Cleveland, which

swept the season series against the Nuggets and ended a four-game skid.

Will Barton scored 22 points, Gary Harris had 18 and Jamal Murray added 17 for

Denver. Nikola Jokic had just eight points but added eight rebounds and eight

assists.

The Cavaliers led by five early in the fourth but went cold for nearly five

minutes, allowing Denver to go up 93-90. Sexton ended the drought with a pair

of free throws with 5:50 left, and that started a 10-0 run that put Cleveland

ahead for good.

Charlotte Hornets 108 - Houston Rockets 99

The Hornets scored the game's first 20 points, Terry Rozier scored all 24 of

his points in the first three quarters, and Charlotte topped host Houston.

Devonte' Graham added 23 points, PJ Washington contributed 22 points, Cody

Zeller had 13 points and Miles Bridges was good for 10 points for Charlotte,

which closed a four-game homestand with its only victory during that stretch.

James Harden scored 30 points for the Rockets, but he was charged with 10 of

the team's 20 turnovers. Harden also had 10 rebounds and 14 assists. Houston

played without guard Russell Westbrook (rest).

Sacramento Kings 123 - Portland Trail Blazers 111

Bogdan Bogdanovic matched his career high of seven 3-pointers and recorded 27

points and eight assists, as Sacramento halted a 12-game losing streak in

Portland with a dominant victory.

Buddy Hield scored 22 points, and Harrison Barnes added 20 as the Kings won in

Portland for the first time since Dec. 8, 2012. They also equaled the

franchise record of 21 3-pointers (in 39 attempts), with Hield knocking down

six and Barnes making five.

De'Aaron Fox recorded 14 points and 11 assists for the Kings, who have won

seven of their last nine games. Sacramento stands 3 1/2 games behind the

eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the Western

Conference.

Utah Jazz 111 - Detroit Pistons 105

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 32 points and Utah stretched its winning streak to

five games with a win in Detroit.

The Jazz, who were closing out a four-game road trip, have won the last eight

meetings between the clubs. They were playing the second end of a back-to-back

after winning in Boston on Friday.

Donovan Mitchell supplied 25 points, Jordan Clarkson contributed 14 points off

the bench, and Mike Conley added 12. Christian Wood led the Pistons with a

career-high 30 points and 11 rebounds. Langston Galloway and Jordan McRae had

14 points apiece off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies 118 - Atlanta Hawks 101

Jonas Valanciunas scored 12 of his 27 points in the first quarter to help

Memphis get off to a quick start and allow them to cruise past the visiting

Atlanta Hawks.

Valanciunas had 17 rebounds for his 32nd double-double of the season. It was

the second time in a week that the Grizzlies have thumped the Hawks. Memphis

won 127-88 in Atlanta on Monday.

Atlanta got leading scorer Trae Young back in the lineup after he missed

Friday's game with flu-like symptoms. Young, however, wasn't at full strength,

played only 29 minutes, and was limited to 16 points -- 13 fewer than his

season average -- and four assists.

Golden State Warriors 118 - Philadelphia Warriors 114

Villanova product Eric Paschall capped a 23-point performance with a pair of

go-ahead free throws with 51.7 seconds remaining as Golden State edged

Philadelphia in San Francisco, in a nationally televised game that featured

more star power on the sidelines than on the court.

The Warriors learned during the day that Stephen Curry would be joining fellow

former All-Star teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green out of action

because of an illness. Curry had returned from a 58-game absence because of a

broken left hand on Thursday.

Tobias Harris scored a team-high 24 points for the 76ers, who likewise were

without three injured starters -- Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Josh

Richardson.

--Field Level Media