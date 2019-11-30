NBA roundup: Davis, Lakers crush Wizards for 10th win in row
Anthony Davis had 26 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in less than three quarters, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their 10th consecutive win by crushing the visiting Washington Wizards 125-103 on Friday night.
LeBron James, who also rested in the fourth quarter, finished with 23 points
and 11 assists for the Lakers, who captured their 17th win in 18 games. Their
lone loss during the stretch was at home to the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 10.
Quinn Cook scored 17 points, while JaVale McGee added 15 and Rajon Rondo
chipped in with 13. Danny Green added 11 for Los Angeles, which is 9-1 at
home.
Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who entered the contest ranked fourth in the
league in scoring at 28.9 per game, scored 18 points and recorded nine
assists. Rui Hachimura had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Wizards, who
have dropped three of four. Ish Smith and Jordan McRae each scored 13 off the
bench for Washington.
Bucks 119, Cavaliers 110
Giannis Antetokounmpo capped a 33-point performance with four key hoops down
the stretch as visiting Milwaukee held off Cleveland for its 10th straight
win.
Antetokounmpo completed a double-double with a team-high 12 rebounds for the
Bucks, who beat the Cavaliers for the second time this season. George Hill
chipped in with 18 points, while Middleton had 12, DiVincenzo 11, and Eric
Bledsoe and Ersan Ilyasova 10 apiece.
Rookie Darius Garland went for 21 points, his second-most of the season, to
pace the Cavaliers, who lost their third straight. Fifteen of his points came
on 5-for-7 shooting on 3-pointers, helping Cleveland outscore Milwaukee 51-36
from beyond the arc.
Mavericks 120, Suns 113
Seth Curry capped an 11-point Dallas run midway through the fourth quarter as
the visiting Mavericks rallied for a victory in Phoenix.
Luka Doncic matched his career-high with 42 points, including four free throws
during the late burst that turned a 97-96 deficit with 8:29 remaining into a
107-97 lead with just 5:01 to go. The Suns never seriously threatened after
that.
Doncic's 42 points, which equaled his total against San Antonio Nov. 18,
included 15-for-18 shooting at the free-throw line, helped the Mavericks gain
a 33-18 advantage over the host Suns. Dallas shot 38 foul shots, Phoenix 25.
Doncic also found time for 11 assists and missed his eighth triple-double of
the season by one rebound.
Blazers 107, Bulls 103
In a game that saw neither team shoot better than 46 percent, Portland eked
out a win over visiting Chicago thanks to a historic effort from Hassan
Whiteside.
Portland also had another balanced scoring effort in its third consecutive
win, led by 28 points from Damian Lillard, 23 from Carmelo Anthony, 20 from CJ
McCollum and 19 from Rodney Hood.
But defense was a key for Portland in the victory, including a
franchise-record 10 blocks for Whiteside to go along with eight points and 15
rebounds.
Nets 112, Celtics 107
Spencer Dinwiddie collected 32 points and 11 assists as Brooklyn beat visiting
Boston.
The Nets improved to 6-2 without Kyrie Irving, who continued to recover from a
right shoulder impingement. Dinwiddie posted his eighth career game with 30
points and third career game with at least 30 points and 10 assists.
Jayson Tatum scored 26 to lead the Celtics, who are 2-4 since their 10-game
winning streak.
Jazz 103, Grizzlies 94
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 of his season-high-tying 33 points in the second
half and finished with eight rebounds to lead Utah past host Memphis.
Donovan Mitchell added 20 points for the Jazz, who improved to 1-2 on a
five-game road trip. But Mike Conley struggled for the second time in Memphis
this season, hitting 3 of 13 shots for eight points Friday to make him
8-for-32 in the two games in his former home arena.
Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 17 rebounds for Memphis, which lost its
sixth straight game. Brandon Clarke added 13 points while Dillon Brooks and Ja
Morant scored 11 apiece for the Grizzlies, who committed 12 turnovers.
Pacers 105, Hawks 104 (OT)
T.J. Warren's corner 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining in overtime gave Indiana
the lead for good, and the Pacers survived a career-high-tying 49 points from
Trae Young to beat Atlanta in Indianapolis.
With 16 points, Warren was one of five Pacers to score in double figures.
Jeremy Lamb led the way with 20 points, Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis each
added 17 points, and Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 points.
Young's season-high scoring performance included a high-arching finger roll
with 11.5 seconds remaining in regulation that ultimately forced overtime.
Young, who hit 16 of 28 from the floor, 8 of 15 from 3-point range and 9 of 9
at the foul line, has scored at least 29 points in each of his past four
games.
Spurs 107, Clippers 97
LaMarcus Aldridge and Derrick White poured in 17 points apiece and six players
scored in double figures as San Antonio shocked visiting Los Angeles, who had
its seven-game winning streak snapped.
The Spurs, who had lost 10 of their previous 11 games, played some of their
best basketball of the season in breaking out from a tie game at halftime to
an 87-71 lead a minute and a half into the fourth quarter.
DeMar DeRozan added 15 points and Patty Mills hit for 13, Bryn Forbes scored
12 and Trey Lyles 10 for San Antonio. Former Spurs star Kawhi Leonard, in his
second game back in San Antonio after being traded to Toronto prior to last
season and signing with the Clippers in the most recent offseason, led all
scorers with 19 points.
Raptors 90, Magic 83
Norman Powell scored 19 of his career-best 33 points in the third quarter and
Toronto overcame an 11-point deficit in the second quarter to defeat host
Orlando.
Fred VanVleet added 22 points for the Raptors, who extended their winning
streak to six games. They have won all three games with the Magic this season.
Pascal Siakam had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors, who shot 36.9
percent from the field.
Evan Fournier scored 19 points for the Magic, who shot 34.6 percent from the
field and committed 22 turnovers, compared with 13 by Toronto. Markelle Fultz
had 15 points and Mo Bamba had 11 points for the Magic. Khem Birch added four
points and 12 rebounds and Jonathan Isaac had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Heat 122, Warriors 105
Rookie first-round pick Tyler Herro hit 5-of-6 3-pointers as host Miami
defeated Golden State.
Miami improved to 8-0 at home this season, matching the best home start in
franchise history, and the Heat is also 7-0 against teams with losing records.
Goran Dragic (team-high 20 points), Herro (19) and Kelly Olynyk (15) combined
for 54 points off the Heat bench. The injury-plagued Warriors, who have the
worst record in the NBA, were led by Jordan Poole (20 points), Eric Paschall
(17 points) and Alec Burks (16 points).
76ers 101, Knicks 95
Joel Embiid totaled 27 points and 17 rebounds as visiting Philadelphia rallied
again from a double-digit deficit to beat New York for the 10th straight time
on a night in which it was without two starters, Al Horford (rest) and Josh
Richardson (hamstring).
Reserve James Ennis III added 18 of his 20 in the second half, when the 76ers
shot 52.9 percent. Tobias Harris contributed 19 points while Ben Simmons
chipped in 15 points and eight assists. Philadelphia shot 43.1 percent from
the floor, hit 32 of 40 free throws and won for the sixth time in seven games
overall.
Julius Randle led the Knicks with 22 points, and Marcus Morris added 20, but
New York missed 14 of 33 free-throw attempts and lost its fifth straight game.
Rookie RJ Barrett contributed 18 points for the Knicks, who held a 16-point
lead late in the first half.
Hornets 110, Pistons 107
Rookie P.J. Washington had 26 points and Charlotte defeated host Detroit for
the ninth consecutive time.
The Hornets downed the Pistons for the third time this season and the second
time in three nights. Charlotte pulled out a 102-101 home win on Wednesday.
This one wasn't decided until the final buzzer, too. Charlotte's Terry Rozier
scored 23 points, Miles Bridges and Devonte' Graham contributed 16 points
apiece, and Bismack Biyombo tossed in 13 with nine rebounds. Derrick Rose led
the Pistons with 23 points off the bench. Luke Kennard scored 21 points, Blake
Griffin had 17, and Andre Drummond added 15 points and 19 rebounds.
Thunder 109, Pelicans 104
Dennis Schroder scored 25 points off the bench as host Oklahoma City defeated
New Orleans Pelicans in the first of two games between the teams in three
days.
Chris Paul sank the go-ahead jumper with 1:24 left in the fourth quarter, and
Steven Adams added a tip-in to stake Oklahoma City to a 107-104 lead. Adams
capped the scoring by muscling up a left-handed dunk with 15.1 seconds
remaining.
Abdel Nader scored 19 points and Danilo Gallinari added 17 for the Thunder,
who will vie for a sweep of the home-and-home series when the teams reconvene
in New Orleans on Sunday. Brandon Ingram finished with 26 points after
shooting 11 of 17 from the floor for the Pelicans.
--Field Level Media