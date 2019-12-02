NBA roundup: Doncic, Mavs halt Lakers' winning streak
Luka Doncic had 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and the visiting Dallas Mavericks snapped the Los Angeles Lakers' 10-game winning streak with a 114-100 victory on Sunday.
Doncic scored 21 of his points in the second half as the Mavericks captured
their seventh win in eight games. They are 7-2 on the road.
Delon Wright added 17 points and nine assists off the bench, while Dwight
Powell, Kristaps Porzingis and Justin Jackson contributed 15 points apiece.
Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 boards for the Lakers. LeBron James
finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Alex
Caruso was the only other Laker to reach double figures in points, finishing
with 10.
Heat 109, Nets 106
Jimmy Butler made the go-ahead free throws with 29.7 seconds remaining as
Miami closed out the game with a 14-3 run to win at Brooklyn.
Reserve Goran Dragic led the Heat with 24 points, as Miami shot just 38.9
percent but held the Nets to 41 points after halftime. Butler added 20, and
Bam Adebayo collected 17 points and 16 rebounds.
Spencer Dinwiddie scored 29 points, and Joe Harris added 25 for the Nets, who
dropped to 6-3 without Kyrie Irving.
Celtics 113, Knicks 104
Boston scored 12 unanswered points late in the fourth quarter to for their
third win in four games, sending host New York to its season-high sixth
straight defeat.
Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 30 points for the Celtics, including the
run-capping 3-pointer that gave them a 104-95 lead. Jaylen Brown scored 28
points, including six straight for Boston in the final 2 1/2 minutes.
Enes Kanter, who played 115 games the previous two seasons for the Knicks, had
11 points and 11 rebounds, while Kemba Walker followed with 16 points. Julius
Randle scored 26 points for the Knicks, followed by 17 from Dennis Smith Jr.
and 16 points from RJ Barrett.
Grizzlies 115, Timberwolves 107
Dillon Brooks scored a game-high 26 points, and Memphis snapped a six-game
losing streak by knocking off Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Brooks also scored 31 points in a Nov. 6 win over Minnesota. Bruno Caboclo,
who averaged just 8.7 minutes in his 10 previous appearances this season,
played 29 minutes, and his 12 points had him among seven Grizzlies to score in
double figures. Grayson Allen and Solomon Hill added 13 and 11 points off the
bench.
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, but Minnesota
otherwise lacked scoring punch. Andrew Wiggins finished with 18 points, almost
eight below his season average.
Pistons 132, Spurs 98
Center Christian Wood poured in a career-high 28 points and grabbed 10
rebounds off the bench as host Detroit routed San Antonio for its largest
margin of victory of the season.
Wood's previous career high was 26 points for Milwaukee last season. He was
claimed off waivers by Detroit during the offseason. Luke Kennard scored 20
points as seven Pistons reached double figures. Pistons center Andre Drummond
chipped in nine points, including his 8,000th career point, and pulled down 16
rebounds.
DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 20 points. Lonnie Walker IV scored 13 off the
bench and Rudy Gay added 12. Drew Eubanks chipped in nine points and eight
rebounds, but San Antonio was outscored 73-47 after halftime.
Thunder 107, Pelicans 104
Chris Paul scored seven points during a pivotal 12-0 run late in the fourth
quarter as Oklahoma City defeated host New Orleans.
The turnaround was similar to one less than 48 hours earlier, when the host
Thunder scored the final six points to beat the Pelicans 109-104. Danilo
Gallinari led Oklahoma City with 23 points and 11 rebounds on Sunday, Steven
Adams had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis
Schroder scored 17 each.
Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 26 points, Brandon Ingram added 20 and
Lonzo Ball chipped in 14. The Thunder made 20 of 26 free throws, while the
Pelicans were 9 of 10.
Raptors 130, Jazz 110
Pascal Siakam scored 35 points on 14-for-22 shooting, and Toronto led by 40 at
the half before cruising by visiting Utah.
Fred VanVleet added 21 points and 11 assists for the Raptors, who are 9-0 to
open the season at home, a franchise record. They also are on a season-best
seven-game winning streak overall.
Mike Conley had 20 points for the Jazz, who have lost three of their past four
games on a five-game road trip. Jeff Green added 19 points, and Donovan
Mitchell had 16 points, followed by Rudy Gobert with 12 points and 11 rebounds
and Bojan Bogdanovic with 11 points.
Magic 100, Warriors 96
Markelle Fultz created the sixth lead change of the fourth quarter with a
driving layup with 2:22 remaining, and Orlando held on to defeat visiting
Golden State.
Evan Fournier scored a game-high 32 points for the Magic, including a layup
that extended a one-point lead to 98-95 with 9.3 seconds left. Alec Burks'
3-point attempt hit the back of the rim with time almost expired, and Aaron
Gordon grabbed the rebound and sank the game-clinching free throws.
The Warriors made just six of their 23 3-point attempts in the game and were
outscored 33-18 on 3s by the team that entered the contest with the NBA's
worst 3-point shooting percentage. The Warriors' 17th loss is the most by any
team in the NBA.
--Field Level Media