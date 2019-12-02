NBA roundup: Doncic, Mavs halt Lakers' winning streak

Doncic scored 21 of his points in the second half as the Mavericks captured

their seventh win in eight games. They are 7-2 on the road.

Delon Wright added 17 points and nine assists off the bench, while Dwight

Powell, Kristaps Porzingis and Justin Jackson contributed 15 points apiece.

Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 boards for the Lakers. LeBron James

finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Alex

Caruso was the only other Laker to reach double figures in points, finishing

with 10.

Clippers 150, Wizards 125

Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points on 14-of-21 shooting as Los Angeles routed

Washington, beating the Wizards in L.A. for the 12th straight time.

Paul George recorded 31 points and eight rebounds as Los Angeles won for the

eighth time in its past nine games. Montrezl Harrell added 23 points and a

career-best 15 rebounds and Lou Williams registered 22 points and eight

assists for the Clippers.

Los Angeles posted a season-best total for points in a half (82) and tied its

season high for a game, falling two points shy of the franchise mark of 152

set against the Toronto Raptors on March 13, 1998. Rookie Rui Hachimura scored

a career-best 30 points and also collected nine rebounds for the Wizards.

Heat 109, Nets 106

Jimmy Butler made the go-ahead free throws with 29.7 seconds remaining as

Miami closed out the game with a 14-3 run to win at Brooklyn.

Reserve Goran Dragic led the Heat with 24 points, as Miami shot just 38.9

percent but held the Nets to 41 points after halftime. Butler added 20, and

Bam Adebayo collected 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 29 points, and Joe Harris added 25 for the Nets, who

dropped to 6-3 without Kyrie Irving.

Celtics 113, Knicks 104

Boston scored 12 unanswered points late in the fourth quarter to for their

third win in four games, sending host New York to its season-high sixth

straight defeat.

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 30 points for the Celtics, including the

run-capping 3-pointer that gave them a 104-95 lead. Jaylen Brown scored 28

points, including six straight for Boston in the final 2 1/2 minutes.

Enes Kanter, who played 115 games the previous two seasons for the Knicks, had

11 points and 11 rebounds, while Kemba Walker followed with 16 points. Julius

Randle scored 26 points for the Knicks, followed by 17 from Dennis Smith Jr.

and 16 points from RJ Barrett.

Grizzlies 115, Timberwolves 107

Dillon Brooks scored a game-high 26 points, and Memphis snapped a six-game

losing streak by knocking off Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Brooks also scored 31 points in a Nov. 6 win over Minnesota. Bruno Caboclo,

who averaged just 8.7 minutes in his 10 previous appearances this season,

played 29 minutes, and his 12 points had him among seven Grizzlies to score in

double figures. Grayson Allen and Solomon Hill added 13 and 11 points off the

bench.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, but Minnesota

otherwise lacked scoring punch. Andrew Wiggins finished with 18 points, almost

eight below his season average.

Pistons 132, Spurs 98

Center Christian Wood poured in a career-high 28 points and grabbed 10

rebounds off the bench as host Detroit routed San Antonio for its largest

margin of victory of the season.

Wood's previous career high was 26 points for Milwaukee last season. He was

claimed off waivers by Detroit during the offseason. Luke Kennard scored 20

points as seven Pistons reached double figures. Pistons center Andre Drummond

chipped in nine points, including his 8,000th career point, and pulled down 16

rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 20 points. Lonnie Walker IV scored 13 off the

bench and Rudy Gay added 12. Drew Eubanks chipped in nine points and eight

rebounds, but San Antonio was outscored 73-47 after halftime.

Thunder 107, Pelicans 104

Chris Paul scored seven points during a pivotal 12-0 run late in the fourth

quarter as Oklahoma City defeated host New Orleans.

The turnaround was similar to one less than 48 hours earlier, when the host

Thunder scored the final six points to beat the Pelicans 109-104. Danilo

Gallinari led Oklahoma City with 23 points and 11 rebounds on Sunday, Steven

Adams had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis

Schroder scored 17 each.

Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 26 points, Brandon Ingram added 20 and

Lonzo Ball chipped in 14. The Thunder made 20 of 26 free throws, while the

Pelicans were 9 of 10.

Raptors 130, Jazz 110

Pascal Siakam scored 35 points on 14-for-22 shooting, and Toronto led by 40 at

the half before cruising by visiting Utah.

Fred VanVleet added 21 points and 11 assists for the Raptors, who are 9-0 to

open the season at home, a franchise record. They also are on a season-best

seven-game winning streak overall.

Mike Conley had 20 points for the Jazz, who have lost three of their past four

games on a five-game road trip. Jeff Green added 19 points, and Donovan

Mitchell had 16 points, followed by Rudy Gobert with 12 points and 11 rebounds

and Bojan Bogdanovic with 11 points.

Magic 100, Warriors 96

Markelle Fultz created the sixth lead change of the fourth quarter with a

driving layup with 2:22 remaining, and Orlando held on to defeat visiting

Golden State.

Evan Fournier scored a game-high 32 points for the Magic, including a layup

that extended a one-point lead to 98-95 with 9.3 seconds left. Alec Burks'

3-point attempt hit the back of the rim with time almost expired, and Aaron

Gordon grabbed the rebound and sank the game-clinching free throws.

The Warriors made just six of their 23 3-point attempts in the game and were

outscored 33-18 on 3s by the team that entered the contest with the NBA's

worst 3-point shooting percentage. The Warriors' 17th loss is the most by any

team in the NBA.

--Field Level Media