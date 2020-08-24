NBA roundup: Doncic's OT buzzer-beater leads Mavs past Clips

Luka Doncic's 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime lifted the Dallas Mavericks to a 135-133 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and even up the teams' first-round Western Conference playoff series as two games apiece on Sunday in the NBA bubble near Orlando.

Doncic shook off the effects of a sprained left ankle sustained Friday and

recorded his second consecutive triple-double with 43 points, 17 rebounds and

13 assists. He carried the Mavericks to the win despite playing without

Kristaps Porzingis (knee).

Trey Burke added 25 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 of his 21 in the

second half for the Mavericks, while Seth Curry chipped in 15 points.

Basketball NBA Results 10 HOURS AGO

Lou Williams had 36 points and Kawhi Leonard finished with 32 points for the

Clippers, who blew a 21-point first-half lead. Ivica Zubac contributed 15

points, while Paul George managed just nine points on 3-of-14 shooting. He

scored two points in the second half. Game 5 is on Tuesday.

Toronto Raptors 150 - Brooklyn Nets 122

Reserve Norman Powell scored a career playoff high 29 points and Toronto

completed a four-game sweep of undermanned Brooklyn in their first-round

Eastern Conference playoff series.

Serge Ibaka added a playoff career best 27 points off the bench and grabbed 15

rebounds for the Raptors, who swept a best-of-seven playoff series for the

first time in their 25-year franchise history. The Raptors will play the

Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Caris LeVert led Brooklyn with 35 points and added six assists and six

rebounds. Tyler Johnson added 13 points for the Nets, who were without several

top players.

Boston Celtics 110 - Philadelphia 76ers 106

Boston completed a four-game sweep of Philadelphia in the first round of the

Eastern Conference playoffs, riding Kemba Walker's game-high 32 points and a

14-point run bridging the third and fourth quarters.

The third-seeded Celtics will move on to the Eastern semifinals and face

second-seeded Toronto, which also finished off a sweep of its first-round

opponent, Brooklyn, on Sunday.

Jayson Tatum finished with 28 points, including seven inside the final 3:20 of

the third period, during which the Celtics broke from a 77-all tie to take an

89-77 advantage into the fourth quarter. Joel Embiid led the way for the 76ers

with 30 points, but misfired on four of his five 3-point attempts.

Utah Jazz 129 - Denver Nuggets 127

Donovan Mitchell scored 51 points and dished out seven assists to help Utah

outlast Denver and take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round

playoff series.

Mitchell posted his second 50-point game in the series, becoming just the

third NBA player, joining Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson, to score 50 points

twice in the same playoff series.

Mike Conley scored 26 points and Jordan Clarkson added 24 off the bench for

the Jazz. Rudy Gobert chipped in 17 points and 11 rebounds. Jamal Murray

exploded for 50 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists to lead Denver. Nikola

Jokic added 29 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the loss.

--Field Level Media

Basketball NBA roundup: LeBron dominates, Lakers take 2-1 lead YESTERDAY AT 04:47