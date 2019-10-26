NBA roundup: Doncic's triple-double leads Mavs over Pels
Luka Doncic had a triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks held off host the New Orleans Pelicans 123-116 on Friday night to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Doncic, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year who had 34 points to lead the
Mavericks to a season-opening win against Washington two nights earlier,
finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Kristaps Porzingis added 24 points, Delon Wright scored 20 off the bench and
Jalen Brunson had 14.
Brandon Ingram scored 25 as the Pelicans fell to 0-2 in a season that began
with the news that top draft choice Zion Williamson will miss six to eight
weeks because of arthroscopic knee surgery. Derrick Favors and Josh Hart
scored 16 each, Lonzo Ball added 15 and Frank Jackson 10.
Nuggets 108, Suns 107 (OT)
Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists, Jamal Murray added 27
points and seven rebounds, and host Denver hung on to beat Phoenix in
overtime.
Murray scored the game-winning points from the free-throw line with fewer than
20 seconds to play. Malik Beasley tallied 17 points, and Gary Harris and
Jerami Grant had 13 points each for the Nuggets, who had the league's best
record (34-7) at home a season ago.
Kelly Oubre Jr. had 23 points and eight rebounds before fouling out, Frank
Kaminsky had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Devin Booker scored 18 for the
Suns, but his game-tying attempt was blocked in the final seconds. Aron Baynes
had 15 points and seven rebounds before fouling out.
Lakers 95, Jazz 86
LeBron James had 32 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as host Los Angeles
rolled over Utah in its home opener.
Anthony Davis added 21 points, five blocks and seven rebounds, while guard
Troy Daniels came off the bench to score 15 points for the Lakers, who bounced
back following their season-opening loss to the L.A. Clippers on Tuesday.
Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 24 points. Mike Conley chipped in 13 points
but missed eight of his 11 attempts from the floor and four of his five
3-pointers. It was the second consecutive game Conley struggled offensively.
He shot just 1 of 16 in the Jazz's victory over the Oklahoma City on
Wednesday.
Timberwolves 121, Hornets 99
Karl-Anthony Towns poured in 37 points as Minnesota posted its second road
victory to begin the season by defeating Charlotte.
Towns, who had a game-high 15 rebounds and eight assists, made 13 of 18 shots
from the field, but he left some points out there with his 7-for-13 shooting
on free throws.
Andrew Wiggins' 16 points and Josh Okogie's 14 points gave a boost to the
Timberwolves, who won their first game in overtime at Brooklyn. Devonte Graham
had his second big game off the bench for Charlotte, scoring 24 points.
Celtics 112, Raptors 106
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 25 points, and Kemba Walker had 11
of his 22 in the fourth quarter as Boston rallied past visiting Toronto in its
home opener.
Pascal Siakam led all scorers with 33 points, and Kyle Lowry had 29 for the
Raptors, who lost their first after a win in their opener Tuesday. A Hayward
3-pointer put Boston up for good with 3:27 to go. A pair of Siakam free throws
got Toronto within one, but the Raptors would not score again.
Boston took 31 more shots than Toronto in the contest, though the Celtics shot
38.5 percent (42 of 109).
Nets 113, Knicks 109
Kyrie Irving scored 26 points against the team he spurned in the offseason as
host Brooklyn defeated New York.
Spencer Dinwiddle added 20 points to highlight five players with double-digit
scoring for the Nets, who won three of four meetings against the Knicks in the
Battle of the Boroughs in 2018-19.
Allonzo Trier scored 22 and third overall pick RJ Barrett and Kevin Knox each
chipped in 16 for the Knicks, who lost their second straight game despite
shooting 68.0 percent (17 of 25) from 3-point range.
Trail Blazers 122, Kings 112
Damian Lillard scored 13 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter to lead
Portland over host Sacramento.
Hassan Whiteside scored 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting and collected nine
rebounds as the Trail Blazers evened their record at 1-1. CJ McCollum added 19
points, and Anfernee Simons scored 15 off the bench for the Blazers.
De'Aaron Fox recorded 28 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Kings
(0-2). Buddy Hield scored 21 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 16 off the bench,
Harrison Barnes tallied 13 and reserve Richaun Holmes had 10.
Bulls 110, Grizzlies 102
Zach LaVine scored 37 points, Coby White added 25 and Chicago stormed back for
a win at Memphis.
The Bulls trailed by as many as 14 points and did not get their first lead of
the night until White hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 95-94
with 3:54 to go. Chicago outscored Memphis 63-42 during the second half.
Jaren Jackson Jr. totaled 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Memphis in its
home opener. Teammate Jonas Valanciunas also notched a double-double, with 10
points and 13 boards.
Wizards 97, Thunder 85
Thomas Bryant led the way with 21 points as Washington used a late push to
escape with a win at Oklahoma City.
Bryant finished 9 of 16 from the floor and added 11 rebounds. Rui Hachimura
added 19 points, while Bradley Beal scored 17.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 28 points, his second consecutive
career-high scoring mark in his first two games with Oklahoma City after being
traded from the Clippers in the offseason.
--Field Level Media