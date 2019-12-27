NBA roundup: Doncic shines in return, Mavs handle Spurs

Dallas led by five points entering the fourth quarter and by just 82-79 after

a layup by the Spurs' Patty Mills with 10:11 to play. However, the Mavericks

turned up the heat. Kristaps Porzingis made consecutive 3-pointers, and Dallas

later went on a 14-2 run that featured two treys by Dorian Finney-Smith and

one apiece from Delon Wright and Jalen Brunson, stretching their margin to 17

points.

The Spurs made a final surge, scoring the final 13 points of the game, but

they could not climb all the way back, falling to their Lone Star State rivals

for the second time in two meetings this season.

Doncic, who had been out with an ankle injury, picked up right where he left

off, leading the Mavericks with 13 first-half points. Tim Hardaway Jr.

finished with 17 points for Dallas, which has won nine of its past 13 games.

San Antonio got 21 points from DeMar DeRozan and 18 from Rudy Gay.

Detroit Pistons 132 - Washington Wizards 102

Christian Wood scored 22 points off the bench, Tim Frazier had 17 points and

six assists and host Detroit snapped a five-game losing streak by blasting

Washington.

Derrick Rose contributed 15 points and six assists, Blake Griffin had 14

points and 11 rebounds, and Andre Drummond supplied 14 points and 10 rebounds

for the Pistons. Bruce Brown and Svi Mykhailiuk added 12 points apiece, and

Tony Snell chipped in 10.

Anzejs Pasecniks topped the Wizards with 17 points, while Bradley Beal and

Jordan McRae had 15 points apiece. Troy Brown Jr. contributed 13 points, and

Gary Payton II, signed less than a week ago, added 10 points.

Memphis Grizzlies 110 - Oklahoma City Thunder 97

Frontcourt mates Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas combined for 41

points, the Memphis bench added 46, and a strong second half powered the

Grizzlies to a win at Oklahoma City.

Jackson continued his hot scoring touch of late, posting 20 points for his

13th 20-plus-point outing of the season. Valanciunas scored 11 of his

team-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, including three straight buckets in

a stretch that pushed the Memphis lead from 12 to 20 points.

Oklahoma City, which came in on a four-game winning streak and a winner of

seven of nine, was led by Chris Paul, who posted game highs of 23 points and

11 assists.

New York Knicks 94 - Brooklyn Nets 82

Julius Randle scored 33 points as New York pulled away in the second half to

top host Brooklyn.

The Knicks halted a four-game losing streak to the Nets and improved to 4-6

under interim coach Mike Miller in a game they led by as many as 23 points.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points, but the Nets fell to 12-7 without Kyrie

Irving (right shoulder impingement). Dinwiddie was 5 of 15 from the floor as

the Nets shot 26.9 percent and missed 37 of 50 3-point attempts, while no

other Brooklyn player scored in double figures.

