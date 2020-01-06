NBA roundup: Dragic shines as Heat down Blazers

Blazers point guard Damian Lillard scored a game-high 34 points and added 12

assists. Portland center Hassan Whiteside, playing his first game in Miami

since the Heat traded him to the Blazers in July, had 21 points, a game-high

18 rebounds and two blocks.

Miami, which never trailed and improved to 10-0 following a loss, also got 20

points from Bam Adebayo, 19 from Derrick Jones and 14 from Kendrick Nunn.

The Heat led by as many as 24 points and hung on to improve their NBA-best

home record to 17-1, the best 18-game run in franchise history. It also marks

a huge improvement from last season, when the Heat finished 19-22 at home.

Los Angeles Clippers 135 - New York Knicks 132

Montrezl Harrell scored 34 points, and Paul George and Lou Williams had 32

apiece as host Los Angeles defeated New York while having three players score

at least 30 points in a game for the first time in franchise history.

Williams connected on 6 of 10 3-pointers and recorded nine assists for the

Clippers. Marcus Morris Sr. led the Knicks with 38 points, hitting 6 of 7

3-pointers. RJ Barrett had 24 points, while Julius Randle added 16 points and

eight rebounds.

George, who returned after missing Saturday's defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies

with a tight left hamstring, converted 5 of 6 3-pointers and 9 of 14 shots in

26 minutes. He fouled out with 7:06 remaining.

Memphis Grizzlies 121 - Phoenix Suns 114

Jonas Valanciunas had eight of his team-high 30 points in a third-quarter

runaway as Memphis took a big lead and held off a frantic finish by Devin

Booker for a victory over host Phoenix.

Booker finished with 40 points, including 14 in the final 5:28, during which

the Suns rallied from a 14-point deficit to get as close as 115-112 with still

52.6 seconds to play.

Valanciunas' 30 points came on 12-for-16 shooting, as the Grizzlies shot 54.2

percent from the field. He also grabbed eight rebounds, tying Jaren Jackson

Jr. for team-high honors.

Minnesota Timberwolves 118 - Cleveland Cavaliers 103

Gorgui Dieng collected 22 points and 13 rebounds as visiting Minnesota

overcame squandering a 25-point lead to defeat Cleveland.

Shabazz Napier finished with 21 points, like Dieng hitting 8 of 10 shots from

the floor. Andrew Wiggins returned from a four-game absence due to illness to

match Robert Covington with 15 points for the Timberwolves, who have won four

of six on the heels of an 11-game losing streak.

Dante Exum scored 24 of his career-high 28 points in the second half for the

Cavaliers, who dropped their fourth straight game. Cavaliers disgruntled

forward Kevin Love was held out of Sunday's game against his former team for

rest purposes, one day after his verbal altercation with general manager Koby

Altman.

