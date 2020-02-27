NBA roundup: Embiid injures shoulder in Sixers' loss

Larry Nance Jr. collected 13 points and a season-high 15 rebounds and Tristan

Thompson had 14 and 13, respectively, as the Cavaliers posted their fourth win

in five games.

Embiid sustained a left shoulder sprain after a collision with Cleveland

center Ante Zizic with 49 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Embiid's

injury is the latest for the 76ers, who are without Ben Simmons (lower back).

Shake Milton scored 20 points and Furkan Korkmaz added 14 for the 76ers, who

have dropped seven in a row on the road to fall to 9-21 away from Philadelphia

on the season.

Dallas Mavericks 109 - San Antonio Spurs 103

Luka Doncic scored 26 points, distributed 14 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds

as visiting Dallas made the plays needed in the final three minutes to hold

off San Antonio.

The Mavericks led by 10 points at the half and by 11 after three quarters

before San Antonio rallied in the final period. The game was tied at 96 after

a 3-pointer by the Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV with 4:01 to play before Dallas got

a three-point play and a 3-pointer by Kristaps Porzingis and a 3-pointer from

Seth Curry to move back in front for good at 105-96.

Porzingis led Dallas with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 17

points, and Dorian Finney-Smith contributed 14 for the Mavericks, who won for

the fourth time in five games. DeMar DeRozan had 27 points and nine assists

for San Antonio, which lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Minnesota Timberwolves 129 - Miami Heat 126

D'Angelo Russell scored 27 points, and Jordan McLaughlin made the go-ahead

layup with 8.5 seconds left, leading Minnesota to an upset win over host

Miami. Entering Wednesday, the Timberwolves had lost 18 of their past 19

games, and the Heat were sporting a 23-3 home record.

The Timberwolves used a 16-4 fourth-quarter spurt to get back into the game.

Seldom-used reserve Jake Layman made two free throws with 17 seconds left to

give Minnesota a 125-124 lead. After two free throws by Miami's Jimmy Butler,

the 5-foot-11 McLaughlin drove the right side of the lane and somehow got his

shot over 6-9 shot-blocker Bam Adebayo.

Butler, a five-time All-Star who had missed the previous two games due to

personal issues, posted 18 points and a game-high nine assists. Rookie guard

Kendrick Nunn led Miami with 24 points.

Charlotte Hornets 107 - New York Knicks 101

Terry Rozier scored 26 points and Devonte' Graham added 21 points as the

backcourt for Charlotte made a huge difference in a victory against visiting

New York.

PJ Washington and Bismack Biyombo each added 12 points, and Miles Bridges had

10 points as the Hornets bounced back a night after one of their most

miserable outings of the season, a 119-80 loss at Indiana.

Julius Randle put up 18 points, Bobby Portis had 17 points and Allonzo Trier

provided 15 points to pace the Knicks, who have lost five games in a row.

Mitchell Robinson contributed 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Washington Wizards 110 - Brooklyn Nets 106

Bradley Beal scored 30 points and connected with Jerome Robinson for the

go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds remaining as Washington recovered after

blowing an 18-point lead to pull out a victory over visiting Brooklyn.

Beal scored 17 of Washington's 29 points in a wild fourth quarter that

featured nine lead changes and 10 ties. Rookie Rui Hachimura added 17 points

and Davis Bertans contributed 14 as the Wizards recovered after they were

outscored 37-21 in the third quarter when the Nets stormed back.

Caris LeVert led all scorers with 34 points while Dinwiddie added 18 for the

Nets. DeAndre Jordan added 16 points and 16 rebounds off the bench while

Taurean Prince contributed 13. Brooklyn dropped its second consecutive close

game.

Orlando Magic 130 - Atlanta Hawks 120

Evan Fournier scored 28 points, including a couple of key fourth-quarter

baskets that helped visiting Orlando defeat Atlanta.

The Magic also got 25 points and 10 rebounds from Aaron Gordon and 17 points

and 12 rebounds from Nikola Vucevic. Mo Bamba entered the game early in the

first quarter when Vucevic picked up two quick fouls and finished with 15

points -- matching his career high -- along with 10 rebounds and four blocked

shots.

Atlanta's Trae Young wasn't expected to play because of flu-like symptoms in

the morning. He wound up with 37 points -- 20 in the second quarter -- and 11

assists. The Hawks also got 26 points from John Collins and 14 points from Cam

Reddish.

Los Angeles Clippers 102 - Phoenix Suns 92

Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Los Angeles

rallied from an 11-point, first-quarter deficit to beat host Phoenix.

The Clippers won their second straight game following a three-game losing

streak, with former Suns forward Marcus Morris Sr. adding 18 points.

The Suns, who had won three of four before Wednesday, got 25 points and 17

rebounds from Deandre Ayton, plus 18 points and 10 assists from Ricky Rubio.

All-Star Devin Booker endured a 5-for-19 shooting night and scored just 14

points.

Boston Celtics 114 - Utah Jazz 103

Marcus Smart and Enes Kanter combined for all of Boston's scoring in a 15-5

burst to start the fourth quarter as the Celtics, on the second night of a

back-to-back set, had enough depth and energy to outfinish Utah in Salt Lake

City.

Jayson Tatum had 33 points and a game-high 11 rebounds to pace the Celtics,

who won three of four on their Western swing, losing only a two-point decision

Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Donovan Mitchell poured in a game-high 37 points for the Jazz, who lost their

fourth straight, all at home.

Houston Rockets 140 - Memphis Grizzlies 112

Russell Westbrook and James Harden combined for 63 points, 16 rebounds and 11

assists as host Houston extended its winning streak to five games with a

wire-to-wire victory over Memphis.

Westbrook made his presence felt in his first game against Memphis this

season, posting 33 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals.

Harden finished with 30 points and seven rebounds while nailing 7 of 12

3-pointers. Austin Rivers continued his uptick in scoring with 23 points off

the bench.

Dillon Brooks paced the Grizzlies with 22 points while Jonas Valanciunas

posted his 27th double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie Ja

Morant, electric in his previous start against the Rockets, produced a quiet

line of 12 points, three rebounds and nine assists.

