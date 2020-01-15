NBA roundup: Giannis, Bucks crush Knicks for third time

The Bucks swept the three-game season series from the Knicks and never trailed

in outscoring New York by total of 91 points (383-292). The Bucks have won

four in a row overall and nine of 10 while the Knicks have lost six of seven.

Antetokounmpo, who also had nine rebounds and four assists, is just the second

player this season to score at least 30 points while playing fewer than 22

minutes. Paul George had 37 points in 20 minutes for the Los Angeles Clippers

against the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 16.

Khris Middleton scored 17 points while Ersan Ilyasova had 14 points off the

bench for the Bucks. Julius Randle (25 points, 15 rebounds) had a

double-double for the Knicks. RJ Barrett scored 22 points, and Bobby Portis

had 20 points.

Los Angeles Clippers 128 - Cleveland Cavaliers 103

Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 43 points, and Los Angeles pounded visiting

Cleveland.

Clippers forward Paul George missed his third consecutive game due to a

strained left hamstring, but Leonard more than made up for his absence.

Leonard connected on 14 of 22 shots from the floor and 6 of 10 3-point tries

in 29 minutes.

Lou Williams had 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting, and Ivica Zubac added 12

points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Los Angeles. Collin Sexton led the

Cavaliers with 25 points, and Cedi Osman scored 21.

Utah Jazz 118 - Brooklyn Nets 107

Joe Ingles tied a career-high with 27 points as Utah pushed its winning streak

to a season-high 10 games in a victory over Brooklyn in New York.

Ingles hit 10 of 14 shots and made 6 of 8 3-point attempts. He tied a career

high for field goals and nearly matched a career best for 3-pointers. Donovan

Mitchell scored 14 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter after sitting out

Sunday's game in Washington due to an illness. Mitchell shot 8-for-19 and

scored 14 of Utah's final 16 points.

Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 32 points on 12-of-19 shooting while handing

out 11 assists, but the Nets were unable to win a third straight game despite

shooting 50 percent. Spencer Dinwiddie added 17 points for Brooklyn.

Memphis Grizzlies 121 - Houston Rockets 110

Ja Morant paired 26 points with eight assists and took over down the stretch

as host Memphis extended its winning streak to six games with a victory over

Houston.

Dillon Brooks added 24 points on 6-for-10 shooting from 3-point range, while

Jonas Valanciunas and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 19 and 15 points, respectively.

James Harden scored a game-high 41 points but shot just 13 of 37 overall and

missed 14 of 19 3-point attempts. Houston played without guard Russell

Westbrook (rest), with his replacement, Ben McLemore, producing 14 points on

5-of-12 shooting.

Dallas Mavericks 124 - Golden State Warriors 97

Stanford product Dwight Powell celebrated his Bay Area homecoming with a

game-high 21 points in San Francisco, leading Dallas to a third straight

blowout of Golden State.

Luka Doncic totaled 20 points in just 27 minutes for the Mavericks, who were

able to spread out the minutes among 13 players on the first night of a

back-to-back set. Dallas, which has won two in a row, visits Sacramento on

Wednesday night.

Rookies Jordan Poole and Eric Paschall had 17 and 16 points, respectively, to

lead Golden State, which lost its fourth straight at home and ninth straight

overall.

Atlanta Hawks 123 - Phoenix Suns 110

Trae Young scored 36 points and Kevin Huerter flirted with a triple-double as

Atlanta ended its four-game losing streak with a double-digit victory over

visiting Phoenix.

Young scored 23 in the second half and posted his 20th game with at least 30

points this season. Huerter was 8-for-14 from the floor and scored 23 points.

He set career highs with 15 rebounds and eight assists.

Phoenix was led by Devin Booker, who scored 39 points -- the eighth time in

the last 10 game he's scored 30-plus -- and grabbed seven rebounds. But Booker

was ejected with 1:35 remaining after a technical foul for unsportsmanlike

conduct.

