NBA roundup: Giannis, Bucks light up Paris

After the teams battled to a tie at 78 through three quarters, the Bucks

pulled away with an 11-2 burst that featured an Antetokounmpo three-point

play, three free throws from Kyle Korver after he was fouled on a 3-point shot

attempt, and a 3-point jumper from Khris Middleton.

Eric Bledsoe backed Antetokounmpo with 20 points for the Bucks, and George

Hill chipped in with 16 points.

Superior bench play kept Charlotte in the game, with reserve Malik Monk

leading all scorers with 31 points while Marvin Williams added 18. Devonte'

Graham finished with 19 points to go with a team-high seven rebounds.

Los Angeles Clippers 122 - Miami Heat 117

Kawhi Leonard scored 17 of his game-high 33 points in the crucial third

quarter and had his first career triple-double as Los Angeles beat host Miami,

which lost for only the second time in 22 home games.

The Heat were led by Jimmy Butler, who had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven

assists before going out with a right-ankle injury in the fourth quarter.

Miami was without three rotation players: guard Goran Dragic (calf injury),

Kendrick Nunn (Achilles) and Justise Winslow (back).

Leonard, who rested in Los Angeles' previous game, a loss to the Hawks in

Atlanta, also had 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Clippers shooting guard Landry

Shamet had 22 points.

Denver Nuggets 113 - New Orleans Pelicans 106

Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Torrey Craig had double-doubles as Denver

won at New Orleans.

Zion Williamson had his second straight strong performance in a losing effort

for the Pelicans. The No. 1 overall draft choice had 15 points (on 7-of-9

shooting) and six rebounds in 20 minutes two nights after scoring 22 points in

18 minutes of a loss to San Antonio in his long-awaited NBA debut.

Jokic had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Porter had 15 points and 10 rebounds and

Craig had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Hart matched Williamson by scoring

15 for New Orleans.

Boston Celtics 109 - Orlando Magic 98

Kemba Walker scored 37 points, Gordon Hayward added 22 and short-handed Boston

surged past host Orlando for its third straight win.

Hayward also had 14 rebounds, and Daniel Theis chipped in 16 points. Boston

played without two of its three top scorers in Jayson Tatum (right groin

strain) and Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain), and key reserve Enes Kanter

also was out with a right hip contusion.

Evan Fournier had a team-high 30 points, Nikola Vucevic added 17 and 12

rebounds and Aaron Gordon scored 12 for the Magic, who lost for the fourth

time in their last five.

Memphis Grizzlies 125 - Detroit Pistons 112

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 29 points, Dillon Brooks supplied 27 and visiting

Memphis pulled away from Detroit, which was missing center Andre Drummond

(lip) and starting wings Bruce Brown and Tony Snell (flu).

Rookie Ja Morant contributed 16 points and 12 assists, Brandon Clarke had 15

points and 11 rebounds off the bench and De'Anthony Melton added 14 points and

five assists for Memphis.

Derrick Rose led Detroit with 22 points and eight assists. Christian Wood

contributed 20 points and six rebounds off the bench while Reggie Jackson, Svi

Mykhailiuk and Langston Galloway scored 14 points apiece. Thon Maker chipped

in 11 points and eight rebounds.

Toronto Raptors 118 - New York Knicks 112

Kyle Lowry scored a game-high 26 points as Toronto held off a furious

fourth-quarter rally by host New York to get its sixth straight win.

Pascal Siakam had 23 points and combined with Lowry to score the final 12

points -- seven for Siakam and five for Lowry. Fred VanVleet scored 16 points

while Norman Powell (16 points) and Serge Ibaka (14 points) reached double

digits off the bench for Toronto.

Marcus Morris Sr. (21 points, 10 rebounds), Julius Randle (20 points, 11

rebounds) and Elfrid Payton (13 points, 11 assists) had double-doubles for the

Knicks, who led by as many as 13 points in the first quarter and made up all

of a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit but could not take the lead.

Sacramento Kings 98 - Chicago Bulls 91

Buddy Hield scored 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting off the bench and Sacramento

pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat host Chicago.

Harrison Barnes added 19 points for the Kings and De'Aaron Fox finished with

18. Sacramento snapped a six-game losing streak and posted its first victory

since Jan. 7 against the Phoenix Suns.

Zach LaVine scored 21 points to lead the Bulls. Chandler Hutchison had 11

points off the bench and Thaddeus Young and Kris Dunn both finished with 10

for Chicago, which lost for the second time in the past three games.

Houston Rockets 131 - Minnesota Timberwolves 124

Russell Westbrook paired a season-high 45 points with 10 assists in

Minneapolis and Houston extended Minnesota's losing skid to eight games.

Westbrook scored 27 second-half points and dominated down the stretch to help

the Rockets fend off the Timberwolves, who attempted to rally behind

Karl-Anthony Towns (30 points, 12 rebounds) and Andrew Wiggins (28 points).

With James Harden scoring a season-low 12 points on 3-of-13 shooting,

including 0-of-6 from 3-point range, the Rockets turned to reserve guards Eric

Gordon and Austin Rivers to provide support for Westbrook. Gordon added a

season-high 27 points and Rivers tallied 16 points. Westbrook also grabbed six

rebounds and finished 13 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Oklahoma City 140 - Atlanta Hawks 111

Danilo Gallinari scored 25 points to lead host Oklahoma City to a season-high

point total during a victory over Atlanta.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 24 points as the Thunder won their

fourth straight game. Dennis Schroder added 21 points and Mike Muscala had 14

to help Oklahoma City's subs score 58 points.

John Collins shot 13 of 16 overall and scored 28 points for the Hawks, who

have lost three of four and seven of 10.

Phoenix Suns 103 - San Antonio Spurs 99

Devin Booker racked up 35 points and distributed 10 assists as Phoenix rode a

definitive second-quarter run and timely baskets down the stretch to end host

San Antonio's three-game winning streak.

The Suns led by six points heading to the fourth quarter and never

relinquished the advantage. San Antonio was within one point five times over

the final 12 minutes but could never break through. It was Booker's sixth

double-double of the year and his 18th game of the season with 30 or more

points.

Dario Saric scored 20 points for Phoenix, with Kelly Oubre Jr. adding 16,

Ricky Rubio hitting 11, and Deandre Ayton pumping in 10 points and grabbing 11

rebounds. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 points, and Derrick White tallied 13 for San

Antonio.

--Field Level Media