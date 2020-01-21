NBA roundup: Giannis' triple-double lifts Bucks past Bulls

Khris Middleton added 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting for Milwaukee, which won

its seventh game in a row. The Bucks improved to 21-2 on their home court and

completed a four-game sweep of the Bulls in the regular season.

Zach LaVine scored 24 points to lead the Bulls, who have lost nine of their

past 12 games. Kris Dunn had 15 points, and Thaddeus Young finished with 14

points off the Chicago bench.

Antetokounmpo's triple-double was his fourth of the season and the 18th of his

career. It was his first against Chicago.

Oklahoma City Thunder 112 - Houston Rockets 107

Dennis Schroder scored 15 fourth-quarter points and teamed with Danilo

Gallinari to rally visiting Oklahoma City past Houston.

Gallinari scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth as the Thunder erased a

15-point deficit in the final period and won for the seventh time in their

past eight road games. They did so despite a quiet second half from Chris

Paul, who tallied just one point after posting 27 prior to halftime.

Rockets star James Harden struggled mightily throughout, missing 16 of 17

3-point attempts while scoring 29 points. Russell Westbrook posted a

triple-double of 32 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, but his errant 3-point

try with 8.8 seconds left represented the Rockets' final gasp.

Washington Wizards 106 - Detroit Pistons 100

Bradley Beal had 29 points to pass Wes Unseld for fourth on Washington's

career scoring list and lead the Wizards past visiting Detroit.

Ian Mahinmi supplied 21 points on 9-for-10 shooting and added seven rebounds,

three blocks and two steals for Washington, which won the season series 3-1.

Thomas Bryant added 13 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Derrick Rose led the Pistons with 21 points. Andre Drummond had 18 points and

16 rebounds but also committed nine turnovers. He left the game in the final

minute after being elbowed in the face by Bryant.

Toronto Raptors 122 - Atlanta Hawks 117

Norman Powell came off the bench to score 27 points, and Fred VanVleet scored

eight points in the final 63 seconds to help visiting Toronto hang on for a

win over Atlanta.

VanVleet scored 20 points and made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 42.6

seconds to help prevent the Raptors from blowing a 21-point lead. He made each

attempt of a three-shot foul with 14.2 seconds remaining to give Toronto a

five-point lead and preserve the win.

Powell was 6-for-9 on 3-point attempts and scored 20-plus points for his fifth

straight game. Toronto also got 18 points from Pascal Siakam and 14 from Marc

Gasol.

Philadelphia 76ers 117 - Brooklyn Nets 111

Ben Simmons posted a triple-double with a career-high-tying 34 points, 12

assists and 12 rebounds, and Philadelphia made enough plays down the stretch

to beat Brooklyn in New York.

The 76ers beat the Nets for the second time in six days by executing in the

fourth quarter. After outscoring the Nets 31-16 in the final 12 minutes

Wednesday at home, Philadelphia did not dominate the entire quarter, but it

made plays on both ends in the final minutes after blowing most of a

nine-point lead in the final six-plus minutes.

Al Horford scored 19 points for Philadelphia, and Josh Richardson and Tobias

Harris had 15 apiece. Seven Nets scored in double figures, led by Spencer

Dinwiddie, who had 22 points and added seven assists.

New York Knicks 106 - Cleveland Cavaliers 86

Marcus Morris' four-point play capped a game-turning run of 15 unanswered

points in the third quarter as visiting New York pulled away from Cleveland.

The Knicks, playing on the road on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for just the

second time since 1987, snapped a three-game losing streak. The Cavaliers have

lost five straight -- their fourth losing streak of at least five games this

season.

Morris finished with 19 points for the Knicks despite playing through an ankle

injury sustained when he landed awkwardly while being fouled by Kevin Love on

the four-point play. New York's Julius Randle had 19 points and nine rebounds.

Cleveland's Collin Sexton had 17 points, and Tristan Thompson added 13 points

and 22 rebounds.

Orlando Magic 106 - Charlotte Hornets 83

Evan Fournier scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half as Orlando

overcame a sluggish start to win at Charlotte.

Nikola Vucevic poured in 24 points, and Terrence Ross, who carried the team in

the first half, ended up with 19 points for the road-weary Magic, who played

Saturday night at Golden State and wrapped up a season-long six-game road

trip.

Malik Monk came off the bench to lead the Hornets with 20 points. P.J.

Washington finished with 19 points, and Devonte' Graham had 15.

New Orleans Pelicans 126 - Memphis Grizzlies 116

Jrue Holiday returned from a seven-game absence and tied a season high with 36

points to lead visiting New Orleans to a victory over Memphis. The Grizzlies'

seven-game winning streak ended.

Holiday overcame an elbow contusion to make 12 of 18 field goals, including 7

of 10 3-point tries, and the Pelicans made a franchise-record 21 3-pointers on

48 attempts.

Brandon Ingram added 25 points, Nicolo Melli had 15 and Josh Hart and JJ

Redick scored 10 each as the Pelicans won for the 11th time in 16 games since

they had a 13-game losing streak. Dillon Brooks poured in 31 points for the

Grizzlies.

Miami Heat 118 - Sacramento Kings 113 (OT)

Rookie Kendrick Nunn scored a game-high 25 points and reserve James Johnson

added a season-high 22 points to lead host Miami to an overtime win over

Sacramento.

Johnson made 9 of 11 shots from the floor, including 4 of 5 from 3-point

range, as the Heat improved their home record to an NBA-best 19-1. Johnson

also blocked a potential game-tying 3-point shot by Bogdan Bogdanovic in the

final seconds of overtime.

The Heat improved to 7-0 in overtime games this season in a contest that

featured 16 lead changes and 14 ties. Nemanja Bjelica led the Kings with 22

points, Buddy Hield had 20, and Marvin Bagley III contributed 15 points and 15

rebounds.

--Field Level Media