NBA roundup: Gilgeous-Alexander notches historic triple-double

Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder's second-year guard, hadn't pulled down more

than 10 rebounds in any of his first 121 career games. At age 21 and 185 days,

he is the youngest player ever with 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a

game (topping a mark held by Maurice Stokes since 1956), and he is the

youngest with a 20-rebound triple-double (breaking a mark set by Shaquille

O'Neal in 1993).

Danilo Gallinari led Oklahoma City with a season-high 30 points. The Thunder

posted their 12th win in 15 games, while the Timberwolves fell for the third

time in four games.

Rookie center Naz Reid scored a season-high 20 points off the bench to lead

the Timberwolves. Minnesota's Robert Covington added 18 points.

Los Angeles Lakers 128 - Cleveland Cavaliers 99

Avery Bradley ignited a third-quarter run with a 3-pointer as host Los

Angeles, after trailing the entire first half, blew past Cleveland for its

ninth straight win.

LeBron James scored a game-high 31 points while Dwight Howard recorded 21

points and 15 rebounds off the bench as the Lakers snapped Cleveland's

two-game winning streak.

Kevin Love (21 points, 11 rebounds) and Tristan Thompson (17 points, 10

rebounds) had double-doubles for the Cavaliers, who had opened a six-game trip

with victories at Detroit and Denver.

Boston Celtics 113 - Chicago Bulls 101

Jayson Tatum scored 21 points and Jaylen Brown chipped in 19 to lead host

Boston past Chicago for its second straight victory following a three-game

losing streak.

Chicago sputtered to its seventh loss in eight games despite a game-high 30

points from Zach LaVine. Thaddeus Young scored 17 points for Chicago, while

Tomas Satoransky (12) and Daniel Gafford (10) also produced double-figure

totals.

Enes Kanter (15 points), Kemba Walker (14), Marcus Smart (12) and Grant

Williams (11) posted double-figure scoring totals for the Celtics. Kanter

grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

Orlando Magic 114 - Sacramento Kings 112

Nikola Vucevic scored 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon

added 19 points, including a three-point play with 1.1 seconds remaining, as

Orlando pulled out a victory at Sacramento.

Evan Fournier scored 25 points and Markelle Fultz added 16 as the Magic earned

the victory in a game between teams struggling with injuries. Gordon (calf)

and D.J. Augustin (knee) each played after missing Orlando's Friday loss at

Phoenix.

Nemanja Bjelica scored a career-high 34 points and De'Aaron Fox added 31 for

the Kings.

New Orleans Pelicans 117 - Detroit Pistons 110 (OT)

Little-used Jahlil Okafor had 25 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three

blocks as short-handed New Orleans handed host Detroit its third straight

loss.

The Pelicans were missing three starters, including leading scorer and power

forward Brandon Ingram (right knee soreness). Derrick Favors (right hamstring

strain) and Jrue Holiday (left elbow contusion) were also sidelined. Detroit

has been playing without three of its projected starters in recent weeks.

Nicolo Melli had 20 points and Lonzo Ball supplied 17 points, 12 rebounds and

nine assists but also committed seven turnovers for New Orleans. Derrick Rose

led Detroit with 23 points and eight assists while Christian Wood supplied 18

points and nine rebounds.

Indiana Pacers 101 - Philadelphia 76ers 95

Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points in his return from a sore back and strep

throat as Indiana posted a victory over Philadelphia in Indianapolis.

T.J. Warren also tallied 21 points, and Domantas Sabonis collected 10 points

and 16 rebounds for the Pacers, who improved to 16-5 at home this season.

Myles Turner and Justin Holiday each had 14 points for Indiana, which overcame

an 11-point deficit in the third quarter to post its third win in the past

four games.

Philadelphia's Ben Simmons scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half and

finished with 14 rebounds for the game. Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Josh Richardson scored 17 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter for the

76ers, who have lost six of eight overall and six in a row on the road.

Portland Trail Blazers 115 - Charlotte Hornets 112

Damian Lillard recorded 30 points and nine assists as Portland posted a

victory over visiting Charlotte.

CJ McCollum added 27 points and Carmelo Anthony notched 17 as the Trail

Blazers won for just the third time in the past 11 games. Anthony Tolliver

came off the bench to score 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting while also collecting

11 rebounds.

Devonte' Graham made eight 3-pointers and had 27 points and 10 assists for the

Hornets, who have lost five straight games and 11 of their past 13. Terry

Rozier registered 25 points and seven rebounds, P.J. Washington added 20

points and 11 rebounds for Charlotte, which lost its 12th straight game in

Portland since last winning there on March 29, 2008.

