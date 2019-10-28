NBA roundup: Grizz sink Nets on Crowder's buzzer-beater
Jae Crowder drained a 3-pointer as time expired in overtime to lift the host Memphis Grizzlies to a 134-133 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
Brooklyn appeared poised to record its second win in three outings after
Memphis rookie Ja Morant failed to connect with Kyle Anderson on an inbounds
pass with 8.1 seconds left.
Spencer Dinwiddie made one of two free throws to push the Nets' lead to
133-131, but Morant set up Crowder for the game-winning shot at the top of the
arc. Morant scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and pushed the
game into overtime with a well-timed block of Kyrie Irving as time expired.
Dillon Brooks made 9 of 15 shots from the field for 21 points as the Grizzlies
overcame an eight-point deficit with 3:20 remaining in the fourth quarter to
record their first win of the season.
Trail Blazers 121, Mavericks 119
Carried by 35 points from CJ McCollum, 28 from Damian Lillard and 20 from
Rodney Hood, Portland overcame a sluggish first half to pull out a clutch
victory at Dallas.
Lillard's lefty layup with 26.8 seconds to go -- after a Mavericks shot-clock
violation -- put the Blazers ahead for good.
Kristaps Porzingis led Dallas with 32 points, adding nine rebounds and five
assists, while Luka Doncic had 29 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.
Timberwolves 116, Heat 109
Andrew Wiggins scored 16 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter -- including
three straight 3-pointers at one point -- to lead Minnesota past Miami in
Minneapolis.
In a span of just over four minutes, Wiggins scored 16 of Minnesota's 17
points, as the Wolves went from a 96-93 deficit to a 110-101 lead. Prior to
that stretch, he had been 0-for-5 on 3-pointers in the game. Then, he made
five straight shots, including four threes, during the 17-5 run.
T-Wolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 11 rebounds. But he was
fairly quiet after a 15-point first quarter. Miami was led by rookie guard
Kendrick Nunn, who scored 25 points. He is off to the best three-game rookie
scoring start in Heat history.
Thunder 120, Warriors 92
Dennis Schroder scored 22 points as host Oklahoma City blew out Golden State,
which has averaged 130.5 points allowed in back-to-back losses to start the
season.
The Thunder dominated from the start, scoring the game's first eight points.
The margin was less than double digits for only about six minutes of game
action. Oklahoma City led 70-37 at halftime.
Danilo Gallinari added 21 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 19 in the win.
The Thunder made 15 3-pointers, four by Gallinari. Stephen Curry led Golden
State with 23 points but was just 2 of 9 from behind the 3-point line. The
Warriors shot just 15.2 percent from behind the arc (5 of 33).
