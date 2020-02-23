NBA roundup: Heat honor Wade, crush Cavs

Playing without top scorer Jimmy Butler (personal reasons), the Heat made 14

of their first 17 shots and raced out to their best half ever by leading 82-52

at the break. Kendrick Nunn tallied 24 points and eight assists to lead seven

Miami players who scored in double figures.

The Cavaliers were paced by Cedi Osman's 19 points, seven rebounds and seven

assists, while Collin Sexton added 17 points and Tristan Thompson scored 16.

At halftime, the Heat honored Wade -- their 13-time All-Star -- whose No. 3

jersey was retired and raised to the rafters at AmericanAirlines Arena. Wade,

38, helped Miami to three NBA championships and is the organization's all-time

leader in games, points, assists and steals.

Houston Rockets 120 - Utah Jazz 110

James Harden scored 38 points, Russell Westbrook added 34 and Houston beat

Utah on the road for the second time in four weeks.

Harden added five rebounds and seven assists, and it was his sixth 3-pointer

with 2:13 remaining that silenced the Jazz once and for all. Eric Gordon and

Ben McLemore scored 12 points apiece off the bench for the Rockets, who

finished 20 of 48 from behind the arc.

Donovan Mitchell paced the Jazz with 31 points while Jordan Clarkson added 22

off the bench. Utah posted a whopping 64 paint points, but that wasn't enough

to offset the Rockets' shooting.

Atlanta Hawks 111 - Dallas Mavericks 107

John Collins tied his career high with 35 points and Trae Young scored 13 of

his 25 points in the fourth quarter to help host Atlanta overcome an 11-point

deficit in the period to defeat short-handed Dallas.

Dallas opted to rest Luca Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis on the second end of a

back-to-back. The Mavericks also lost Jalen Brunson, who started in place of

Doncic, with a right shoulder sprain early in the first quarter.

The Mavericks' Tim Hardaway matched his season high with 33 points, including

six 3-pointers. Seth Curry scored 22 points and made four 3s. Collins was

13-for-18 from the floor, including 3-for-3 on 3-pointers, and added 17

rebounds. Cam Reddish scored 20 for the Hawks, who won their second straight.

Milwaukee Bucks 119 - Philadelphia 76ers 98

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 31 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists to

lift host Milwaukee to a wire-to-wire win over Philadelphia.

Antetokounmpo shot 12 of 17 from the field for the Bucks, who have won 21 of

24 games since dropping a 121-109 decision to Philadelphia on Christmas Day.

Khris Middleton added 25 points and nine rebounds as the Bucks sent

road-challenged Philadelphia to its sixth straight loss away from home.

To make matters worse for Philadelphia was the early departure of All-Star Ben

Simmons, who aggravated a back injury on a layup midway into the first

quarter. He promptly retreated to the locker room and did not return, scoring

just five points in five minutes. He will undergo an MRI on his lower back on

Sunday.

Brooklyn Nets 115 - Charlotte Hornets 86

Reserve Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot's 21 points and Caris LeVert's 17 points led

eight players in double-figure scoring as Brooklyn dominated host Charlotte en

route to a victory.

Garrett Temple (15 points), Taurean Prince (14), Joe Harris (12), Jarrett

Allen (12), DeAndre Jordan (12) and Spencer Dinwiddie (10) also reached double

digits.

PJ Washington posted 16 points, Malik Monk had 15 points, Cody Zeller had 14

with nine rebounds and Miles Bridges added 13 points for Charlotte. Terry

Rozier had 10 points.

Sacramento Kings 112 - Los Angeles Clippers 103

Kent Bazemore scored a season-high 23 points off the bench, while De'Aaron Fox

and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 20 points each as Sacramento defeated host Los

Angeles.

Harry Giles III had 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Harrison Barnes chipped

in 13 points for Sacramento. Nemanja Bjelica contributed 10 points and seven

rebounds. Fox had a team-high eight assists for the Kings, who have won five

of their last seven.

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Clippers,

who lost their third in a row. Lou Williams finished with 24 points and

Montrezl Harrell had 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Los Angeles.

Phoenix Suns 112 - Chicago Bulls 104

Behind 28 points and 19 rebounds from Deandre Ayton, visiting Phoenix rallied

from down 10 points at halftime to beat Chicago.

The Bulls led by as many as 17 points in the second quarter. Coby White came

off the bench to set the pace, finishing with a career-high 33 points. But the

Suns chipped away before halftime, then set the tone for the second half by

scoring the third quarter's first 13 points.

A 10-point deficit became a three-point lead in less than four minutes.

Phoenix took its first lead since the first quarter when Devin Booker knocked

down a 3-pointer, one of the five he made on the night en route to a team-high

29 points. Booker also collected five rebounds and five assists.

--Field Level Media