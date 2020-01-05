NBA roundup: Hornets survive Doncic, Mavs in OT

PJ Washington added 19 points as the Hornets came back from a 12-point deficit

in the fourth quarter to win consecutive road games following a six-game

losing streak. Rozier tied it at 103 with 19 seconds left in regulation, then

scored seven points in the extra period for the victory.

Luka Doncic scored 39 points, and Maxi Kleber added a career-high 24 as the

Mavericks lost for the third time in their last four games.

Doncic added 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his team-record 10th triple-double

of the season. The Mavericks are now 1-1 at the start of their season-long

six-game homestand.

Memphis Grizzlies 140 - Los Angeles Clippers 104

Jae Crowder scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and visiting Memphis

coasted past Los Angeles. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 24 points and four blocks,

while Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks added 22 points apiece. Jonas Valanciunas

had 12 rebounds and nine points, all in the second half.

It was the most points the Clippers have given up to an opponent this season.

Los Angeles played without star forward Paul George.

Montrezl Harrell had 28 points on 11-for-16 shooting and nine rebounds for the

Clippers. Lou Williams and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points apiece. Leonard,

though, misfired on 16 of 24 attempts from the floor. He also had eight

rebounds.

New Orleans Pelicans 117 - Sacramento Kings 115

JJ Redick drove for the decisive layup, a floater that kissed high off the

glass, with 1.1 seconds left to give New Orleans a victory at Sacramento.

Lonzo Ball recorded 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds to help the

Pelicans win for the sixth time in the past eight games. Jrue Holiday added 19

points and seven assists.

Harrison Barnes matched his season high of 30 points but couldn't prevent

Sacramento from losing for the ninth time in 10 games. The Kings had managed a

miraculous tie when Nemanja Bjelica banked in a 3-pointer and was fouled by

New Orleans' Brandon Ingram with 4.2 seconds left. He hit the free throw to

tie the score at 115 before the late heroics by Redick, who finished with 18

points.

Milwaukee Bucks 127 - San Antonio Spurs 118

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and Eric Bledsoe added 21 as host

Milwaukee continued its record-breaking season with a win over San Antonio in

the first of back-to-back, home-and-away games between the two teams. They

will meet in San Antonio on Monday.

It was Antetokounmpo's 19th game this season with 30 points or more, and the

Bucks won their fifth game in a row and eighth in their past nine outings. The

Bucks (32-5) are off to the best 37-game start in franchise history. Khris

Middleton added 20 points, Robin Lopez had 14, Ersan Ilyasova scored 11 points

and Brook Lopez contributed 10 points for the Bucks.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 26 points while LaMarcus Aldridge had 16

points and 10 rebounds. Rudy Gay added 15 points, Patty Mills scored 11 and

Trey Lyles grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds for San Antonio (14-20).

Toronto Raptors 121 - Brooklyn Nets 102

Fred VanVleet scored 22 of his 29 points after halftime as Toronto rallied

from a 16-point deficit and continued its domination over Brooklyn with a

victory in New York.

The Raptors beat the Nets for the 17th time in the past 18 meetings, with the

one loss being a one-point overtime defeat in December 2018. VanVleet shot 11

of 19 and tied a season best with five 3-pointers after shooting 3 of 16 and

missing 10 of 11 3-point tries in Thursday's 84-78 loss at Miami.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points for the Nets, whose losing streak reached a

season-high five games. The Nets also dropped to 12-11 without Kyrie Irving

(right shoulder impingement), who before the game acknowledged he might need

surgery on a shoulder that also has some bursitis.

Utah Jazz 109 - Orlando Magic 96

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and visiting Utah used a 22-8 run over the

first half of the fourth quarter to beat Orlando.

Mitchell's effort, which included 14-for-21 shooting from the floor and six

assists, paced the Utah offense. He made the first of four straight Jazz

3-pointers in a stretch to open the final quarter.

Terrence Ross (24 points) led the Magic in scoring for the second consecutive

night on their back-to-back, which began Friday with a 105-85 rout of Miami.

Atlanta Hawks 116 - Indiana Pacers 111

Trae Young scored 41 points, the fifth time he's scored 40 or more this

season, and Atlanta hung on to beat visiting Indiana.

Young scored 30 in the first half, and his basket with 1:22 left gave the

Hawks a 113-109 lead it never relinquished. Young made 3 of 4 free throws,

sandwiched around a steal, in the final 4.5 seconds to seal the win. He became

the first Atlanta player with a 30-point first half since Stephen Jackson in

2004.

Indiana was led by Domantas Sabonis with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Justin

Holiday added 18 points.

Boston Celtics 111 - Chicago Bulls 104

Jayson Tatum scored 28 points and Gordon Hayward added 24 as Boston held off

host Chicago for its eighth win in nine games.

Tatum rebounded from a 2-for-16 performance from the floor in Friday's 109-106

win over the Atlanta Hawks by making 12 of 15 on Saturday for the Celtics.

Eastern Conference Player of the Week Jaylen Brown scored 19 points and Enes

Kanter recorded a double-double off the bench with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Chicago's Zach LaVine scored 13 of his 35 points in the first quarter and

finished with five 3-pointers, however he struggled from the free-throw line

(8 of 14).

Washington Wizards 128 - Denver Nuggets 114

Ish Smith scored a career-high 32 points and added eight assists, Troy Brown

Jr. had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and host Washington beat Denver.

Isaac Bonga had 15 points, Anzejs Pasecniks scored 13 and Johnathan Williams

added 12 for the Wizards. Washington's bench, led by Smith and Brown, scored

92 points to lead the Wizards. Williams and Jordan McRae (11 points) were the

only starters in double figures for Washington.

Jamal Murray led Denver with 39 points, 20 coming in the third quarter when he

hit all six of his field-goal attempts. Nikola Jokic had 14 points and 10

rebounds, and Paul Millsap scored 12 for the Nuggets, who fell to 1-2 on their

five-game road trip.

Detroit Pistons 111 - Golden State Warriors 104

Derrick Rose scored 22 points off the bench, and visiting Detroit ended a

three-game losing streak with a victory over Golden State in San Francisco.

Rookie Sekou Doumbouya supplied a career-high 16 points and 10 rebounds in his

second career start. Andre Drummond had 14 points and 18 rebounds before

fouling out.

Alec Burks had 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Warriors.

Omari Spellman tossed in 23 points with five rebounds and four steals. Damion

Lee added 14 points and five rebounds.

Oklahoma City Thunder 121 - Cleveland Cavaliers 106

Dennis Schroder continued his hot shooting of late, scoring 22 points to lift

Oklahoma City to a win at Cleveland.

The Thunder have won a season-best five consecutive games and nine of their

last 10. Oklahoma City lost its first six games on the road this season but

has won seven of its last nine away from home.

Schroder was 9 of 15 from the floor, making 2 of 3 from 3-point range and

scoring at least 17 for the 17th straight game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored

20 points for the Thunder, while Steven Adams had 10 points and 16 rebounds.

--Field Level Media