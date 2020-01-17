NBA roundup: Ingram’s 49 leads Pelicans to wild OT win over Jazz

Ingram made five free throws as the Pelicans outscored the Jazz, who lost for

the second time in 17 games, 16-10 in overtime despite falling behind by five

points midway through the period.

Former Jazz center Derrick Favors added 21 points and 11 rebounds as New

Orleans won for the 10th time in 14 games. E'Twaun Moore scored 16 points,

including a go-ahead layup in overtime, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 12 and

Frank Jackson had 10.

Mitchell tied his career-high with 46 points, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26, Rudy

Gobert had 17 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out in overtime, Jordan

Clarkson scored 15 and Joe Ingles had 12.

Milwaukee Bucks 128 - Boston Celtics 123

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and Khris Middleton added 23 as

Milwaukee started fast and had just enough in the end, opening a double-digit

lead five minutes into the game and earning a victory over visiting Boston.

Donte DiVincenzo scored a career-high 19 points and Brook Lopez added 16 as

the Bucks extended their winning streak to five games while winning for the

10th time in their last 11 contests.

Kemba Walker scored 40 points with 11 rebounds and Marcus Smart added 24 as

the Celtics fell for the second time in two nights and lost for the fifth time

in their last seven games. The Celtics lost to Detroit on Wednesday night.

Denver Nuggets 134 - Golden State Warriors 131 (OT)

Mason Plumlee slammed down a pair of dunks and Will Barton nailed a

back-breaking 3-pointer in an eight-point run in overtime as short-handed

Denver outlasted host Golden State for a come-from-behind victory in San

Francisco.

Playing the second night of a back-to-back without injured starters Paul

Millsap, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets completed a two-day sweep

despite trailing by as many as 19 points in the first half, by 12 with 8:44 to

play in regulation and on two separate occasions in the five-minute extra

session.

Barton finished with a season-best 31 points and Malik Beasley had a

season-best 27 for the Nuggets. Alec Burks led Golden State with 25 off the

bench.

Los Angeles Clippers 122 - Orlando Magic 95

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 32 points, and host Los Angeles rolled past

Orlando.

Leonard, who scored at least 30 points for the fourth consecutive game,

connected on 12 of 20 shots from the floor and 4 of 7 3-pointers. Montrezl

Harrell had 21 points for the Clippers, who won for the fourth time in five

games.

Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Magic, while Aaron

Gordon finished with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Evan Fournier, who sat out

the Lakers' win with a right quad contusion, scored 15 points.

Phoenix Suns 121 - New York Knicks 98

Devin Booker scored 29 points, and Phoenix seized control in the third quarter

and pulled away for a rout of host New York.

Ricky Rubio returned from a one-game absence (personal reasons) and collected

25 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds as Phoenix won for the sixth time in

10 games. Deandre Ayton also turned in a dynamic game, finishing with a

season-high 26 points and career-high 21 rebounds.

Julius Randle scored 26 points to lead the Knicks. Marcus Morris Sr. returned

from a neck injury that kept him out for five games, and he added 17 points,

but the Knicks lost for the seventh time in eight games. New York also lost

rookie RJ Barrett to a sprained right ankle in the third quarter.

