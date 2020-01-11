NBA roundup: James fills void as streaking Lakers handle Mavs
LeBron James had 35 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists to lead the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to their seventh straight win, a 129-114 decision against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.
Kyle Kuzma started in place of Anthony Davis and scored a season-high 26
points for the Lakers. Davis, the leading scorer (27.1 points per game) and
rebounder (9.4 boards per game) for the Lakers, sat out after taking a hard
fall against the visiting New York Knicks on Tuesday night and sustaining a
contusion to his gluteus maximus.
Dallas forward Luka Doncic, who came in third in the NBA in both scoring (29.6
ppg) and assists (9.0 per game), got off to a slow start before finishing with
25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. However, he committed a game-high
six turnovers.
Tim Hardaway Jr. added 22 points for the Mavericks, who have dropped five of
seven, and Seth Curry scored 16 off the bench.
Phoenix Suns 98 - Orlando Magic 94
Devin Booker hit a 3-pointer, stole a pass and buried another trey in a
16.9-second flurry in the final minute, allowing Phoenix to overtake visiting
Orlando.
Booker drilled a 26-footer to get the Suns within one with 52.9 seconds left.
Then, he stole a Markelle Fultz pass and buried another from behind the arc,
giving Phoenix a 96-94 lead with just 36 seconds to go.
Seeking a third straight win, Orlando had two subsequent chances to tie, but
Nikola Vucevic had the ball stolen by Ricky Rubio, and after the Suns guard
made it a three-point game by sinking one of two free throws, Evan Fournier
misfired on a 3-pointer with nine seconds to go.
Milwaukee Bucks 127 - Sacramento Kings 106
Khris Middleton recorded 27 points and 11 rebounds to help Milwaukee post a
victory over host Sacramento. The Bucks (34-6) achieved the top 40-game start
in franchise history, one win better than the 1970-71 team led by Hall of
Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Eric Bledsoe scored 24 points and Donte DiVincenzo added a career-high 18 for
the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists,
and Sterling Brown had 11 points and a season-best 12 rebounds for his first
career double-double.
De'Aaron Fox registered 19 points, 10 assists and four steals, and Harrison
Barnes also scored 19 points for the Kings, who lost to the Bucks for the
seventh straight time. Buddy Hield tallied 16 points, Nemanja Bjelica added 12
points and 13 rebounds, Trevor Ariza contributed 11 points and nine rebounds
and Harry Giles III had 10 points.
Los Angeles Clippers 109 - Golden State Warriors 100
Kawhi Leonard scored 21 of his 36 points in the second half, leading Los
Angeles to a come-from-behind victory over visiting Golden State.
The Clippers overcame a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit despite playing
without All-Star Paul George, who sat out after aggravating a left hamstring
strain in practice earlier this week. George, who initially sustained the
injury against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 2, is also expected to miss Los
Angeles' road game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.
Leonard, who converted 14 of 25 shots from the floor, also had nine rebounds,
five assists and three steals. Lou Williams scored 21 points for the Clippers.
Omari Spellman and Glenn Robinson III scored 17 apiece for the Warriors, who
lost for the seventh consecutive game. Alec Burks added 16 points and a
team-high eight rebounds.
Memphis Grizzlies 134 - San Antonio Spurs 121
Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 points and Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant added 22
each, as surging Memphis played its best basketball in the fourth quarter and
defeated visiting San Antonio.
Jonas Valanciunas totaled 21 points, Morant also had 14 assists, and
De'Anthony Melton and Brandon Clarke scored 13 and 10 points, respectively,
for Memphis. The Grizzlies play their next four games at home and eight of
their next 11 games are against teams with losing records.
DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 36 points for the Spurs while LaMarcus
Aldridge and Bryn Forbes had 21 points each and Rudy Gay added 13 points for
San Antonio.
Brooklyn Nets 117 - Miami Heat 113
Caris LeVert hit two key 3-pointers in the final minutes and Spencer Dinwiddie
posted 26 points and a game-high 14 assists as host Brooklyn snapped a
seven-game losing streak by rallying to defeat Miami.
Miami, which got a game-high 33 points and nine rebounds from Jimmy Butler,
led 109-100 with 5:09 left in the fourth quarter before Brooklyn rallied. Heat
center Bam Adebayo showed his versatility with 22 points, six rebounds and
seven assists.
LeVert had missed seven of his first eight 3-pointers before connecting late.
This was just his third game back since missing eight weeks due to a thumb
injury. His second 3-pointer -- with 69 seconds left -- gave Brooklyn a
112-111 lead. The Nets did not trail after that.
New Orleans Pelicans 123 - New York Knicks 111
Brandon Ingram continued his hot play by scoring a game-high 28 points as New
Orleans pulled away late for a win in New York. The Pelicans have won eight of
11 since Dec. 18, when they snapped a franchise-record 13-game losing streak.
The Knicks have lost five straight -- their second losing streak of at least
five games this season.
Ingram has scored at least 25 points in seven of his past 11 games. He added
nine assists and six rebounds.
Jaxson Hayes (18 points, 10 rebounds) posted a double-double for the Pelicans
and went 7-for-8 from the field, missing only his last attempt. Taj Gibson
scored 19 points on 8-of-8 shooting from the field for the Knicks, who had all
five starters score in double figures.
Washington Wizards 111 - Atlanta Hawks 101
Jordan McRae scored 29 points and short-handed Washington overcame a six-point
fourth-quarter deficit to defeat visiting Atlanta.
The Hawks led 89-83 on a John Collins basket with 8:39 left. But the Wizards
went on a 24-8 run, taking the lead for good at 94-93 on McRae's driving layup
with 5:03 remaining. The Wizards were playing without guard Bradley Beal, who
missed his fifth straight game with lower right leg soreness. Washington was
missing four regulars.
Atlanta's Trae Young was held to 19 points -- 10.2 below his season average --
and went 0-for-7 on 3-pointers. He had scored 40-plus in two of the previous
three games. Kevin Huerter scored 16 before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Collins had a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds.
Indiana Pacers 116 - Chicago Bulls 105
Myles Turner registered a double-double with 27 points and 14 rebounds, and
Aaron Holiday added 19 points to lead visiting Indiana to a victory against
Chicago.
Five Indiana players scored in double figures as the Pacers overcame the
absence of leading scorer Domantas Sabonis, who missed the game with a sore
left knee.
Zach LaVine scored a game-high 43 points for the Bulls, who lost their
season-high sixth straight game. T.J. Warren (17 points), Doug McDermott (16)
and Edmond Sumner (10) rounded out the balanced attack for the Pacers, who led
by as many as 16 points.
Utah Jazz 109 - Charlotte Hornets 92
Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points and Rudy Gobert added 15 points with 13
rebounds as Utah started fast and never relented, extending its NBA-best
winning streak to eight games with a win over visiting Charlotte in Salt Lake
City.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 points and Georges Niang added 15 as the Jazz won
their sixth consecutive home game in advance of a three-game road trip through
Washington, Brooklyn and New Orleans.
Terry Rozier scored 23 points and Miles Bridges added 11 as the Hornets lost
their third consecutive game and fell for the ninth time in their last 11
games. Rozier saw his career-long streak of games with at least 25 points come
to an end at four.
--Field Level Media