NBA roundup: James, Lakers get best of Bucks

Anthony Davis scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half for the Lakers,

who won their third in a row and 10th in the past 11 contests. Davis also had

nine rebounds. Kyle Kuzma added 11 points and eight rebounds.

James hit 12 of 21 shots from the floor but missed six of his seven 3-point

attempts. He also had three steals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the

Bucks, who lost for the second time in three games. Donte DiVincenzo scored 17

off the bench while Brook Lopez contributed 13 points before fouling out with

1:11 left. Khris Middleton had an off night, scoring 12 points on 5-for-19

shooting. Eric Bledsoe finished with 11 points.

Phoenix Suns 127 - Portland Trail Blazers 117

Short-handed Phoenix rode the hot hand of backup center Aron Baynes to end a

four-game losing streak with a win over visiting Portland.

Baynes, starting in place of Deandre Ayton (ankle), made a career high nine

3-pointers -- five in first quarter -- and scored a career-high 37 points with

16 rebounds. Baynes' previous career bests were 26 points and four 3-pointers.

CJ McCollum's 25 points led the Blazers, who got 23 points and 20 rebounds

from Hassan Whiteside. Damian Lillard added 24 points for Portland.

Oklahoma City Thunder 126 - New York Knicks 103

Danilo Gallinari scored a game-high 22 points to lead six Oklahoma City

players in double figures during a win at New York.

Chris Paul had 21 points and 12 assists for the Thunder, who won for the

seventh time in nine games. Steven Adams finished with 12 points and 11

rebounds, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 18 points.

Elfrid Payton (18 points, nine rebounds, eight assists) flirted with a

triple-double for the Knicks, who have lost eight of 10. RJ Barrett had 17

points while Julius Randle finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Utah Jazz 99 - Boston Celtics 94

Mike Conley scored 25 points on a hot 3-point shooting night as visiting Utah

overcame a poor performance from Donovan Mitchell to beat banged-up Boston.

Jordan Clarkson added 17 points off the bench as the Jazz won their fourth

straight despite Mitchell scoring just 11 on 3-of-15 shooting. Mitchell had

torched the Celtics for 37 points in a 114-103 loss at Utah last week.

Marcus Smart had 29 points on his 26th birthday, and Jayson Tatum added 18 as

the Celtics lost for the third time in four games and for the third straight

time at home. Gordon Hayward (knee) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) sat out for

Boston.

New Orleans Pelicans 110 - Miami Heat 104

Josh Hart had a double-double and Brandon Ingram made two clutch jumpers in an

otherwise poor shooting night as host New Orleans ended a three-game losing

streak by defeating Miami.

Hart came off the bench to score 19 points and grab 12 rebounds for the

Pelicans. Jrue Holiday led the way with 20 points, and rookie Zion Williamson

scored 17, breaking his string of 13 straight games with at least 20 points.

Lonzo Ball added 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Jimmy Butler scored 28 for Miami, Duncan Robinson scored 24 on 8-for-14

3-point shooting, Goran Dragic scored 15 and Andre Iguodala had 10 for the

Heat, whose four-game winning streak ended.

Orlando Magic 132 - Minnesota Timberwolves 118

Nikola Vucevic recorded 28 points and 12 rebounds to help Orlando end a

three-game losing streak with a win over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Markelle Fultz added 24 points on 11-for-14 shooting for Orlando, which shot

60.7 percent from the field. Magic coach Steve Clifford left the court in the

third quarter due to illness and was taken to a local hospital, where he was

diagnosed with dehydration before being discharged. Assistant Ty Corbin ran

the team for the rest of the game.

Malik Beasley scored a season-best 29 points on 14-for-21 shooting for

Minnesota, which had its two-game winning streak snapped. D'Angelo Russell had

just five points on 2-for-14 shooting.

Washington Wizards 118 - Atlanta Hawks 112

Bradley Beal continued his torrid offensive streak, scoring 35 points to lead

host Washington past Atlanta, which was playing without All-Star guard Trae

Young.

Beal hit 13 of 21 shots from the field, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range,

for his 30th game of 30-plus points this season. He torched the Hawks for 40

points on Jan. 26. Beal has scored 25-plus points in 21 straight games, the

longest such streak in team history.

Atlanta was led by Cam Reddish with 28 points and John Collins with 26 points

and 10 rebounds. Kevin Huerter contributed 14 points and 11 assists. Young,

the Hawks' leading scorer at 29.6 points per game, was sidelined with flu-like

symptoms.

Brooklyn Nets 139 - San Antonio Spurs 120

Caris LeVert pumped in 27 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and distributed 10

assists to lead seven teammates in double-figure scoring as Brooklyn built a

huge first-half lead and romped to a win over San Antonio in New York City.

The Nets led 41-22 after the first quarter -- with that output the most by

Brooklyn in an opening period this season -- and never allowed San Antonio to

get closer than 15 points the rest of the game. The Nets scored just 79 points

in all four quarters in a home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

The triple-double was the first in LeVert's four-year career, and he entered

the game with just three career double-doubles. Joe Harris contributed 20

points for the Nets. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 24 points on 10-for-13

shooting, adding nine assists.

Indiana Pacers 108 - Chicago Bulls 102

Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Indiana held on

for a win at Chicago.

Victor Oladipo finished with 16 points for the Pacers while Myles Turner

contributed 15. Indiana completed a four-game season sweep of the Bulls and

won for the fifth time in its past six games.

Coby White led the Bulls with 26 points off the bench. Shaquille Harrison

added 25 points on 9-for-14 shooting for Chicago, which lost for the 12th time

in its past 14 games.

Dallas Mavericks 121 - Memphis Grizzlies 96

Kristaps Porzingis contributed six of his game-high 26 points to a 25-6 flurry

that opened the second half, and host Dallas ran away from Memphis en route to

a victory.

Porzingis added a game-high-tying 11 rebounds, and Luka Doncic complemented a

team-high six assists with 21 points, helping the Mavericks post a second

straight win.

Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas recorded a 14-point, 11-rebound

double-double. Dillon Brooks added 15 points, and Ja Morant had 11 to go with

a game-high eight assists for Memphis.

