NBA roundup: Lakers clinch top seed with win over Jazz

Anthony Davis scored 42 points and grabbed 12 rebounds Monday, and the Los Angeles Lakers clinched the No.

1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs with

a 116-108 victory over the Utah Jazz at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

near Orlando.

LeBron James contributed 22 points and nine assists, and Dwight Howard added

11 points as the Lakers improved to 2-1 in restart games, rebounding from a

loss to the defending champion Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Basketball Budenholzer, Donovan share NBCA Coach of the Year award 4 HOURS AGO

Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points, 21 of which came in the first half, and

Mike Conley added 24 as the Jazz lost their second consecutive game after

winning the opening game of the NBA's return in central Florida on Thursday.

Philadelphia 76ers 132 - San Antonio Spurs 130

Shake Milton hit a 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds remaining to lift Philadelphia

past San Antonio.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 27 points and nine rebounds. Tobias Harris

scored 25 points, and Josh Richardson added 19 as the 76ers improved to 40-27.

Milton scored 16 points after going scoreless in a six-point loss to the

Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

DeMar DeRozan paced the Spurs with 30 points, Rudy Gay added 24 and Derrick

White had 20. Keldon Johnson contributed a career-best 15.

Denver Nuggets 121 - Oklahoma City Thunder 113 (OT)

Nikola Jokic scored eight of his 30 points in overtime to help Denver to a win

over Oklahoma City.

With the Nuggets down three starters due to injury -- Will Barton (knee), Gary

Harris (hip) and Jamal Murray (hamstring) -- Michael Porter Jr. moved into the

starting lineup and had a career game, leading Denver with 37 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 24 points, 14 in the fourth

quarter.

Toronto Raptors 107 - Miami Heat 103

Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 36 points, leading Toronto to a win over

Miami.

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had 22 points, although he was held to just

seven in the second half. Toronto also got 15 points off the bench from Serge

Ibaka, and Kyle Lowry finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and five

assists.

Miami was led by Goran Dragic's 25 points, five rebounds and five assists. The

Heat also got 17 points from Kelly Olynyk and 16 points each from Jimmy Butler

and Jae Crowder.

New Orleans Pelicans 109 - Memphis Grizzlies 99

Rookie Zion Williamson scored six of his 23 points down the stretch as New

Orleans held off Memphis.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 24 points, JJ Redick had 16, and Josh

Hart and Jrue Holiday scored 15 each. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 22

points, and Grayson Allen scored 17 (all in the first half).

New Orleans won for the first time in the restart to tighten the battle for

the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies fell to 0-3 in

the restart and saw their hold on eighth place continue to shrink.

Indiana Pacers 111 - Washington Wizards 100

T.J. Warren recorded a game-high 34 points as Indiana scored 22 of the final

24 points in the third quarter to pull away from Washington.

Malcolm Brogdon chipped in with 20 points, and a team-high six assists for the

Pacers, who have won both their games since the restart of the NBA season.

Thomas Bryant had 20 points to pace the Wizards, who fell to the brink of

elimination from the Eastern Conference playoff chase with their third

straight loss in central Florida.

--Field Level Media

Basketball NBA Standings 5 HOURS AGO