Davis was 14-of-18 shooting and collected nine rebounds, while James made 14

of 19 shots and recorded 10 rebounds and 10 assists to increase his NBA

playoffs 30-point, triple-doubles record to 13.

Los Angeles won a playoff series for the first time since beating the Denver

Nuggets in the first round in 2012 during Kobe Bryant's tenure.

The Lakers will face the winner of the series between the Houston Rockets and

Oklahoma City Thunder in the conference semifinals.

Bucks 118, Magic 104

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton recorded double-doubles as Milwaukee

returned to the court and made short work of Orlando to finish off a 4-1 win

in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at the ESPN Wide World

of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Three days after walking out to protest the recent shooting of Jacob Blake in

Kenosha, Wis., the Bucks led by as many as 21 points in coasting to a fourth

straight win that vaults the top seed into an Eastern semifinal matchup with

the fifth-seeded Miami Heat.

Antetokounmpo put up game-highs in points (28) and rebounds (17) in leading

the Bucks to their second straight first-round series win after they had been

eliminated there in eight consecutive trips to the postseason.

Rockets 114, Thunder 80

James Harden scored a game-high 31 points, Robert Covington made a career

playoff-high six 3-pointers and Houston welcomed back All-Star guard Russell

Westbrook with a victory over Oklahoma City in Game 5 of their Western

Conference first-round series in The Field House at the ESPN Wide World of

Sports Complex near Orlando.

Houston will advance to the Western Conference semifinals with a victory in

Game 6 Monday.

Harden shot 11 of 15, including 4 of 8 on 3-pointers, while adding five

assists. He had little trouble scoring on Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, who

gained renown for his rugged defense against Harden in Games 2-4.

