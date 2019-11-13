NBA roundup: Lakers slip past Suns
Kyle Kuzma had 23 points off the bench and hit a pair of key 3-pointers down the stretch, and the Los Angeles Lakers pulled away from the host Phoenix Suns for a 123-115 victory on Tuesday.
Anthony Davis had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Los Angeles, and LeBron James
added 19 points and 11 assists.
James made a 3-pointer and Kuzma sank two treys in a row in a 90-second
stretch as the Lakers closed on a 12-2 run to win for the eighth time in nine
games. The Suns, who have lost two of three, did not have a field goal in the
final 3:28.
Lakers guard Rajon Rondo had five points and seven assists in 14 minutes in
his return after missing the first nine games of the season due to a right
calf strain. For Phoenix, Ricky Rubio and 21 points and 10 assists, Devin
Booker 21 points and Aron Baynes 20 points.
76ers 98, Cavaliers 97
Joel Embiid had 27 points and 16 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the
season to lead host Philadelphia.
Embiid's dunk with 13.2 seconds left turned out to be the winning basket in a
game that Cleveland led by five with five minutes left. The late hoop,
following an empty possession from each team, put Philadelphia up by one.
On Cleveland's final possession, Kevin Love missed a 3-point attempt. The ball
bounced around with players diving all over the floor for the rebound, and the
clock eventually ran out. Love and Jordan Clarkson each scored 20 points for
the Cavaliers.
Pacers 111, Thunder 85
T.J. Warren scored 23 points and Indiana used a dominant third quarter to
cruise a victory over Oklahoma City in Indianapolis, the Pacers' seventh win
in eight games.
Malcolm Brogdon added 20 points and former Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis
notched his fifth straight double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds for
the Pacers, who outscored Oklahoma City 34-20 in the third quarter.
Danilo Gallinari scored 14 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 11 for
Oklahoma City, which shot 1-for-18 from 3-point range over the first three
quarters. The Thunder finished 6 of 25 from beyond the arc en route to losing
their second straight and dropping three of their last four games.
Heat 117, Pistons 108
Jimmy Butler had a season-high 13 assists to go with 20 points as short-handed
Miami defeated road-weary Detroit.
Heat center Bam Adebayo also had a double-double -- 18 points and a
season-high 14 rebounds. Heat guard Kendrick Nunn also played well with 20
points as Miami used a 17-0 second-quarter run to improve to 4-0 at home this
season.
Detroit, 1-5 on the road, was led by Luke Kennard, who had a game-high 22
points, all in the second half. He missed all seven of his first-half shots
and shot 8-of-11 after the break.
Bulls 120, Knicks 102
Rookie Coby White set a Chicago franchise record with seven 3-pointers in a
quarter, and the Bulls pulled away for the win over visiting New York.
White made his first six 3-pointers during a 22-0 run by the Bulls in the
fourth quarter. He made history in front of his college coach, North
Carolina's Roy Williams, who visited Chicago to see his former point guard in
action.
A sellout crowd gave White a standing ovation as he left with 1:31 to play. He
finished with 27 points and made 7 of 11 attempts from beyond the arc. Zach
LaVine added 25 points for Chicago. Marcus Morris paced New York with 22
points and nine rebounds.
Jazz 119, Nets 114
Rudy Gobert converted the tiebreaking dunk with 55.6 seconds remaining as Utah
overcame a 15-point deficit and pulled out a victory over Brooklyn to improve
to 6-0 in Salt Lake City.
Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 30 points, and Gobert contributed 18
points and 15 rebounds for the Jazz. Utah guard Mike Conley also had 18
points.
Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 27 points but shot 10 of 30 from the field.
Reserve Spencer Dinwiddie added 21 while DeAndre Jordan collected 15 points
and 17 rebounds.
Hawks 125, Nuggets 121
Trae Young scored a season-high 42 points and had 11 assists, Jabari Parker
had 20 points and nine rebounds, and visiting Atlanta beat Denver.
The Hawks' Alex Len scored 17 and Kevin Huerter had 11 points before leaving
with a left shoulder injury early in the second half.
Will Barton had 21 points, Nikola Jokic scored 20, Paul Millsap had 19 and
Jamal Murray finished with 18 for Denver. Monte Morris added 14 off the bench.
Kings 107, Trail Blazers 99
Bogdan Bogdanovic recorded season highs of 25 points, 10 assists and four
steals to lead Sacramento over visiting Portland.
Buddy Hield added 20 points and Nemanja Bjelica contributed season bests of 19
points and 12 rebounds as the Kings won for the fourth time in the past five
games. Harrison Barnes scored all 16 of his points in the second half, and
Richaun Holmes added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Damian Lillard scored 27 points and CJ McCollum added 24 for the Trail
Blazers, who fell for the fifth time in their past six games. Hassan Whiteside
had 17 points, and Kent Bazemore scored 12.
