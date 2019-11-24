NBA roundup: LaVine caps career night with winning 3

LaVine set a Bulls franchise record with a career-best 13 treys, as Chicago

shot 22-for-47 (46.8 percent) from deep. Charlotte led 110-102 with 45.4

seconds left but was unable to hold on en route to its fourth straight defeat.

After Tomas Satoransky hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to cut the

deficit to 115-113, the Bulls overwhelmed Devonte' Graham on the ensuing

inbounds pass. White slapped the ball to LaVine, who dribbled behind the

3-point line, turned and sunk a fade-away jumper.

One night after a home loss to the Miami Heat -- in which coach Jim Boylen

pulled LaVine early for a trio of "egregious" defensive mistakes -- the Bulls

responded with better focus early on. LaVine seemed to internalize the message

more than most, scoring 11 points in the first 12 minutes.

Bucks 104, Pistons 90

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and streaking Milwaukee

continued its dominance over Detroit.

Wesley Matthews contributed 13 points, Eric Bledsoe tossed in 11 and George

Hill chipped in nine for the host Bucks, who pulled away in the final quarter

to stretch their winning streak to seven games. Reserve Sterling Brown had

seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Milwaukee swept the four-game regular-season series and a best-of-seven

playoff series against Detroit last season.

Raptors 119, Hawks 116

Pascal Siakam scored 12 of his game-high 34 points in the final 6 1/2 minutes

to help visiting Toronto hold off the upset-minded Hawks.

The Raptors led 112-100 with 1:59 remaining but Atlanta fought back and cut

the lead to 118-116 on De'Andre Hunter's 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds left.

Toronto's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was fouled and made one of two free throws

with 4.5 seconds left, giving the Hawks a final chance to tie. But Atlanta's

Trae Young missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The loss ruined the second career triple-double for Young, who picked up his

first as a rookie last season against Brooklyn. Young finished with 30 points,

10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Pacers 111, Magic 106

Aaron Holiday bombed in a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds remaining,

giving host Indiana a victory over Orlando in a battle of injury-plagued

teams.

Domantas Sabonis went for 25 points for the Pacers, who managed to open a

four-game homestand with a win despite missing Malcolm Brogdon, a pregame

scratch because of a bad back, and Victor Oladipo, who is still rehabbing a

knee injury.

The Magic lost for a second straight time on a four-game trip after learning

earlier in the day that they'd lost Nikola Vucevic for at least a week with a

severely sprained right ankle. Forward Aaron Gordon, also bothered by an ankle

injury, had to sit out the tightly contested game as well.

Spurs 111, Knicks 104

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points as San Antonio Spurs snapped an eight-game

losing skid with a victory over host New York in Madison Square Garden.

DeMar DeRozan collected 21 points and nine rebounds and Patty Mills sank all

five of his 3-point attempts to highlight his 17-point performance for the

Spurs, who ended their worst slide since the 1996-97 season.

Jakob Poeltl had 11 points and 10 rebounds as San Antonio posted its first win

since a 121-112 victory against Oklahoma City on Nov. 7.

Suns 100, Timberwolves 98

Devin Booker scored 27 of his 35 points in the second half and finished one

assist short of his first career triple-double (he added 12 rebounds and nine

assists) as Phoenix broke a season-long three-game losing streak with a narrow

victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 25 points, 11 rebounds and three 3-pointers, and Frank

Kaminsky had nine points on three 3-pointers while making his third straight

start. The Suns won for the first time without injured starters Ricky Rubio

and Aron Baynes.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points and 17 rebounds, Keita Bates-Diop had career

highs with 22 points and three 3-pointers, and Andrew Wiggins had 21 points

for the Timberwolves, who have lost four straight home games and five of their

last six at home.

Sixers 113, Heat 86

Josh Richardson hit six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 32 points in his

first game against his former team as host Philadelphia routed Miami.

Richardson returned after missing the last two games with a right hip flexor

strain to shoot 11 for 15. Joel Embiid had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Tobias

Harris scored 19 points and Al Horford had 16.

The Sixers have won four in a row and improved to 7-0 at home. Tyler Herro led

the Heat with 20 points, Goran Dragic added 18, Bam Adebayo contributed 12 and

Jimmy Butler had 11 on 4-for-13 shooting.

Lakers 109, Grizzlies 108

LeBron James scored 30 points, leading visiting Los Angeles to a victory over

Memphis.

Anthony Davis added 22 points, five blocks and three steals for the Lakers,

who captured their seventh straight victory. Rajon Rondo had 14 points and six

assists.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 26 points, five steals and six assists, while Jae

Crowder scored 21 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 20 points and seven

boards. The Grizzlies dropped their third in a row.

Jazz 128, Pelicans 120

Donovan Mitchell established season bests of 37 points and six 3-pointers to

help Utah past New Orleans in Salt Lake City.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting as the Jazz built a

20-point halftime lead en route to winning for the third straight game.

Jeff Green scored 15 points and Tony Bradley made his first NBA start in place

of injured Rudy Gobert (ankle) and had season highs of 14 points (on 7-of-8

shooting) and nine rebounds.

Cavaliers 110, Trail Blazers 104

Larry Nance Jr. stopped a Portland run with a dunk with 2:38 remaining to help

Cleveland hold off the visiting Blazers to end a six-game losing streak.

Jordan Clarkson scored a game-high 28 points to provide a happy ending for

Cleveland basketball fans, who could have seen another shootout between

multiple-time All-Stars Kevin Love and Carmelo Anthony -- had Love not been

held out in the second night of a back-to-back.

Anthony played 34 minutes and totaled 11 points for Portland.

--Field Level Media