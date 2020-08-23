NBA roundup: LeBron dominates, Lakers take 2-1 lead

LeBron James recorded 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series on Saturday night near Orlando.

Anthony Davis scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half and finished with

11 rebounds, eight assists and three blocked shots as Los Angeles took a 2-1

lead in the best-of-seven series ahead of Monday's Game 4. Kentavious

Caldwell-Pope scored 13 points, and Alex Caruso added 10 points and seven

assists.

Portland star Damian Lillard contributed 34 points and seven assists while

playing with a dislocated left index finger. CJ McCollum registered 28 points

and eight rebounds, Carmelo Anthony had 20 points and four steals and Jusuf

Nurkic added 10 points.

Lillard made 5 of 11 shots from 3-point range and was 8 of 20 overall but made

just 2 of 9 field-goal attempts in the second half. The Trail Blazers

connected on 41.1 percent of their shots and were 12 of 35 from 3-point range.

Oklahoma City Thunder 119 -- Houston Rockets 107 (OT)

Chris Paul drilled a 3-point heave as part of a 12-0 run to open overtime, and

Oklahoma City beat Houston in Game 3 of a Western Conference first-round

series.

Paul finished with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists, as a three-guard

lineup worked wonders for Oklahoma City, which now trails the series 2-1 with

Game 4 set for Monday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 23 points, seven rebounds

and six assists, while Dennis Schroder scored a team-high 29 points off the

bench along with five rebounds and five assists.

James Harden posted a game-high 38 points, seven rebounds and eight assists

with just one turnover but fouled out for the first time this season when he

picked up his sixth foul with 4:07 left in overtime. Jeff Green paired 22

points with seven boards off the Houston bench, while Eric Gordon scored 18

points but missed 16 of 24 shot attempts. The Rockets shot just 15 of 50 on

3-pointers.

Miami Heat 124 -- Indiana Pacers 115

Bam Adebayo had a hoop, two offensive rebounds and three free throws down the

stretch as Miami staved off an Indiana rally to take a commanding 3-0 lead in

their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Jimmy Butler finished with a team-high 27 points, including 17-for-20 from the

free-throw line, for the Heat, who outscored the Pacers 43-21 from the stripe,

getting 24 more opportunities. Goran Dragic chipped in with 24 points and a

team-high six assists, and Adebayo compiled a double-double with 22 points and

11 rebounds for Miami.

Malcolm Brogdon recorded postseason career-highs with 34 points and 14 assists

-- both game-highs -- for the Pacers, who outshot the Heat 48.8 percent to

45.3. T.J. Warren went for 23 points, and Victor Oladipo had 20 for Indiana.

Milwaukee Bucks 121 -- Orlando Magic 107

Giannis Antetokounmpo notched 35 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to lead

Milwaukee to a dominant victory over Orlando to take a 2-1 lead in their

Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Game 4 is Monday.

Antetokounmpo, the favorite to repeat as the league's MVP, made his first

eight shots and finished 12 of 14 from the floor. He finally received help

from fellow All-Star Khris Middleton, who finished with 17 points, eight

rebounds and six assists after struggling from the field in the series' first

two games.

Orlando's Nikola Vucevic finished with 20 points on 8-of-19 shooting and

grabbed five rebounds. D.J. Augustin (24 points, six assists) and Terrence

Ross (20 points) were the Magic's biggest contributors off the bench.

--Field Level Media

